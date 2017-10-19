Pelicans News Around the Web (10-19-2017)

Pelicans' Posts: Week of October 9th

See the best of Pelicans on social from the previous week with this edition of Pelicans' Posts.

2017-18 Pelicans season preview: Frontcourt stats to watch

Here are some of the key statistics to monitor throughout the 2017-18 regular season for the 10 Pelicans players who are primarily considered forwards or centers:

Five things to know about the Pelicans on Oct. 18, 2017

Here we go.

Pelicans shootaround presented by HUB International: Anthony Davis will play in opener after sitting out Tuesday practice

MEMPHIS – New Orleans four-time All-Star forward Anthony Davis fully participated in Wednesday’s shootaround at FedEx Forum and said he’ll play in the team’s 2017-18 season opener.

Pelicans hit 7 from behind the arc in the 1st Half



Postgame recap: Grizzlies 103, Pelicans 91

Grizzlies (1-0), Pelicans (0-1)

Game 1: Pelicans at Grizzlies 10-18-17

The Pelicans fell to the Memphis Grizzlies in their season opener.

Game 1: Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame Quotes 10/18/17

Wednesday, October 18, 2017 FedExForum, Memphis, TN.

Walker: Pelicans' effort not enough on night guy known for effort was honored

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tony Allen's former team is still gritting and grinding and finding ways to win.

Pelicans lose their season opener (again), falling to Memphis Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At some point, whenever they find themselves at full strength, the New Orleans Pelicans might not have to rely on DeMarcus Cousins and Anthony Davis as much as they did in Wednesday night’s season opener.

10 questions New Orleans Pelicans must answer this season

The New Orleans Pelicans open the 16th season in franchise history Wednesday night in Memphis, Tenn., as one of the NBA’s biggest mysteries.

Pelicans play at Memphis in regular-season opener: game preview, breakdown

Records: New Orleans Pelicans (0-0) at Memphis Grizzlies (0-0)

Will New Orleans Pelicans end playoff drought? The crystal ball says ...

It's the playoffs or bust for the New Orleans Pelicans in 2017-18.

Pelicans' offense sputters in season-opening loss to Grizzlies: Final score, stats, analysis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- The New Orleans Pelicans struggled on offense and fell, 103-91, to the Memphis Grizzlies in their regular-season opener at the FedEx Forum on Friday night.

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Pregame: Head Coach Alvin Gentry 10-18-17



Pelicans vs Grizzlies Postgame: Head Coach Alvin Gentry 10-18-17



DeMarcus Cousins' Impressive 1st Quarter



Cousins Drives for the Slam



Cousins with the dribble step back



Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins says technical foul came after fan shouted obscenities at him

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - DeMarcus Cousins, who had 18 technical fouls during the 2016-'17 season, picked up his first one this season on Wednesday night in the Pelicans' 103-91 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.

DeMarcus Cousins: 'I think we could set a new trend in the league'

The New Orleans Pelicans know that in order to be successful this season, they'll have to do things differently than just about every other team in the NBA.

DeMarcus Cousins says his technical foul vs. Memphis was 'pretty bogus'

MEMPHIS, Tenn.-- New Orleans Pelicans center DeMarcus Cousins was assessed his first technical foul of the 2017-18 season in Wednesday's 103-91 season-opening loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Allen Debuts for Pelicans Against Grizzlies



