Pelicans News Around the Web (10-18-2017)

Pelicans' Posts: Week of October 9th

See the best of Pelicans on social from the previous week with this edition of Pelicans' Posts.

2017 Pelicans Block Party

Pelicans fans, players, and coaches got together at the team's Block Party event in Lafayette Square as the Pelicans prepare for their season opener on Wednesday.

2017-18 Pelicans Road Trip Preview: Season Opener

Jim Eichenhofer and Daniel Sallerson preview the Pelicans 1 game road trip to Memphis to kick of the 2017-18 regular season.

Without Rajon Rondo, Pelicans' revamped backcourt full of passers, but no true point guard

The Pelicans point guard position is a strange, yet modernized, one and there's a catch.

Scott Kushner: New Orleans Pelicans have made moves, but can they break through in loaded NBA West

I hear you.

Notebook: New Orleans Pelicans want to pass a good time this season

In today’s NBA, there are a bevy of statistics that live outside the traditional box score.

Pelicans Practice: Alvin Gentry 10-17-17

Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry speaks with media following the Pelicans final full practice before tomorrow's regular season opener at the Memphis Grizzlies.

Pelicans Practice: Demarcus Cousins 10-17-17

Pelicans center Demarcus Cousins talks about his expectations for the Pelicans as they approach tomorrow's regular season home opener vs the Memphis Grizzlies.

For Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins, there's no place like home and everyone has a story to tell

MOBILE, Ala. — Home is where the heart is.

