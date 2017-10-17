Pelicans News Around the Web (10-17-2017)
Pelicans' Posts: Week of October 9th
See the best of Pelicans on social from the previous week with this edition of Pelicans' Posts.
Five things to know about the Pelicans on Oct. 17, 2017
Western Conference 2017-18 roundtable preview, part 3
In the final edition of our three-part series previewing the upcoming NBA season, we examine breakthrough-player predictions and rivalries in the ultra-competitive West.
Meet the 2017-18 New Orleans Pelicans: roster, salaries, depth chart
With the preseason coming to an end last week, the New Orleans Pelicans have solidified their roster in preparation for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Memphis Grizzlies.
Pelicans' guards relishing opportunity to play with DeMarcus Cousins, Anthony Davis
Learning how to play with Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins has been a unique experience for the New Orleans Pelicans' group of guards.
Pelicans Practice: Head Coach Alvin Gentry 10-16-17
Pelicans Practice: Jrue Holiday 10-16-17
Pelicans Practice: Cheick Diallo 10-16-17