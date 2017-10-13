Pelicans News Around the Web (10-13-2017)

Pelicans' Posts: Week of September 18th

See the best of Pelicans on social from the previous week with this edition of Pelicans' Posts.

Pelicans Host Jr. NBA Clinic

Pelicans players enjoyed some post-practice basketball with local kids as the team hosted a preseason Jr. NBA Clinic at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on October 11.

Pelicans Practice: Tony Allen 10-12-17

Tony Allen talks about what it means to him that his jersey will be retired in Memphis.

Five things to know about the Pelicans on Oct. 12, 2017

The Pelicans will host a tip-off block party on Oct. 16 in Lafayette Square.

Western Conference 2017-18 roundtable preview, part 1

With tip-off of the NBA regular season rapidly approaching, Pelicans.com gathered a handful of writers from some of the Western Conference’s most intriguing teams to preview the 2017-18 campaign.

Alvin Gentry Show: October 12, 2017

The Alvin Gentry show with host Sean Kelley.

Five things to know about the Pelicans on Oct. 13, 2017

Alvin Gentry and Sean Kelley discuss final preseason thoughts and the road to regular season in this weeks Alvin Gentry Show.

Rod Walker: Pelicans' Tony Allen emotional about Grizzlies retiring his jersey

Sometimes, there are things that even a stopper can't stop.

Pelicans notebook: Gentry will use starters in preseason finale after all

Friday night was supposed to be a rather meaningless affair.

Tony Allen says having the Memphis Grizzlies retire his jersey is 'a dream come true'

Tony Allen's career has never been defined by his off-the-court accolades, but the one he received on Thursday meant a lot for the 13-year veteran.

Pelicans close preseason at Memphis: game preview, breakdown

Records: New Orleans Pelicans (1-2) at Memphis Grizzlies (2-2).

