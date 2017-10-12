Pelicans News Around the Web (10-12-2017)

Pelicans' Posts: Week of September 18th

See the best of Pelicans on social from the previous week with this edition of Pelicans' Posts.

Read more »

Five things to know about the Pelicans on Oct. 11, 2017

Read more about Dante Cunningham’s unique interest in driving cross-country during the summer months.

Read more »

Pelicans forward Dante Cunningham enjoys solo cross-country drives in offseason

When Dante Cunningham goes coast-to-coast during the summer months, it sometimes has nothing to do with dribbling a basketball from one end of the court to the other.

Read more »

Pelicans Practice: Anthony Davis 10-11-17

Anthony Davis speaks to the media following practice on Wednesday, October 11.

Read more »

Pelicans to host tip-off block party on October 16

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans will be hosting a block party to “tip-off” the 2017-18 NBA season on Monday, October 16 from 4:45-6:45PM.

Read more »

Pelicans Practice: Head Coach Alvin Gentry 10-11-17

Head Coach Alvin Gentry speaks to the media following practice Wednesday, October 11.

Read more »

Pelicans Practice Report 10-11-17

Jim Eichenhofer and Daniel Sallerson break down practice leading up to the Pelicans' last preseason game Friday.

Read more »

No ice is nice: Pelicans' Moore healthy as new season begins

There was a recurring scene in the New Orleans Pelicans locker room last season.

Read more »

Pelicans notes: Holiday misses practice for personal reasons

Jrue Holiday missed Pelicans practice Wednesday for personal reasons.

Read more »