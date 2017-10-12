Pelicans News Around the Web (10-12-2017)
Pelicans' Posts: Week of September 18th
See the best of Pelicans on social from the previous week with this edition of Pelicans' Posts.
Five things to know about the Pelicans on Oct. 11, 2017
Read more about Dante Cunningham’s unique interest in driving cross-country during the summer months.
Pelicans forward Dante Cunningham enjoys solo cross-country drives in offseason
When Dante Cunningham goes coast-to-coast during the summer months, it sometimes has nothing to do with dribbling a basketball from one end of the court to the other.
Pelicans Practice: Anthony Davis 10-11-17
Anthony Davis speaks to the media following practice on Wednesday, October 11.
Pelicans to host tip-off block party on October 16
NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans will be hosting a block party to “tip-off” the 2017-18 NBA season on Monday, October 16 from 4:45-6:45PM.
Pelicans Practice: Head Coach Alvin Gentry 10-11-17
Head Coach Alvin Gentry speaks to the media following practice Wednesday, October 11.
Pelicans Practice Report 10-11-17
Jim Eichenhofer and Daniel Sallerson break down practice leading up to the Pelicans' last preseason game Friday.
No ice is nice: Pelicans' Moore healthy as new season begins
There was a recurring scene in the New Orleans Pelicans locker room last season.
Pelicans notes: Holiday misses practice for personal reasons
Jrue Holiday missed Pelicans practice Wednesday for personal reasons.
