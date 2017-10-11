Pelicans News Around the Web (10-11-2017)

Pelicans' Posts: Week of September 18th

See the best of Pelicans on social from the previous week with this edition of Pelicans' Posts.

Five things to know about the Pelicans on Oct. 10, 2017

In case you missed it, you can watch Sunday’s preseason win at Chicago, via a replay of our live stream broadcast.

Rajon Rondo Injury Update

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans Pelicans guard Rajon Rondo underwent successful surgery this morning to repair a core muscle injury, the team announced today.

Pelicans Practice: Head Coach Alvin Gentry 10-10-17

Head Coach Alvin Gentry talks about the changes to the lineup with Rajon Rondo out due to injury.

Pelicans Practice: Jrue Holiday 10-10-17

Jrue Holiday talks about his role on the court without Rajon Rondo and what it means for the Pelicans.

New Orleans Pelicans Announce 2017-18 Broadcast Schedule

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today the television and radio broadcast schedule for the upcoming 2017-18 season.

Pelicans Practice Report 10-10-17

Jim Eichenhofer and Daniel Sallerson break down Pelicans practice on Tuesday without Rajon Rondo.

Kushner: Rondo's injury won't affect Holiday as much as you might think

The New Orleans Pelicans are routinely put in a position to pivot.

Pelicans hope to avoid major changes on offense after loss of Rajon Rondo

The New Orleans Pelicans will be without starting point guard Rajon Rondo for the foreseeable future, but the team believes it has what it takes to make up for the loss.

