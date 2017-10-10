Pelicans News Around the Web (10-10-2017)

Pelicans' Posts: Week of September 18th

See the best of Pelicans on social from the previous week with this edition of Pelicans' Posts.

Alexis Ajinca relishes joys of fatherhood

CHICAGO — Alexis Ajinca’s most avid supporter in the Smoothie King Center doesn’t care how many points the New Orleans center scores, whether Ajinca has gotten himself into foul trouble, or just missed a free throw (the career 79.7 percent foul shooter doesn’t miss many).

Pelicans' Rajon Rondo undergoes sports hernia surgery, to miss 4-6 weeks

Pelicans point guard Rajon Rondo underwent sports hernia surgery in Philadelphia on Monday and is expected to miss four to six weeks, a source confirmed to The Advocate.

