Pelicans News Around the Web (05-14-2018)

Top 50 Fan Photos of the Pelicans Postseason 2018

Top 30 Entertainment Photos of the Pelicans Postseason 2018

Pelicans Top 10 Plays of the Playoffs

Top 50 Action Photos of the Pelicans Postseason 2018

Pelicans enter offseason on upswing, but questions remain about where to go next

For the first time in a decade, New Orleans’ NBA team enters an offseason on the upswing while maintaining stability.

Can continuity be the key to Pelicans' future success?

As gratifying as 2017-18 was for the New Orleans Pelicans, the road ahead will only get tougher for a franchise hoping to take the next step.