Pelicans News Around the Web (05-11-2018)
Coverage of Pelicans GM Dell Demps
Coverage of Pelicans
Five things to know about the Pelicans on May 10, 2018
Pelicans plan to be active in free agency, build on successful 2017-18
Pelicans plan to be active in free agency, build on successful 2017-18

Alvin Gentry was answering a media member's question Thursday about the potential attractiveness of New Orleans to NBA free agents this summer, but he just as easily could've been giving a recruiting pitch to a player and his agent at 12:01 a.m. on July 1.
Pelicans have many questions to answer this offseason as they build upon promising playoff push
The message emanating from the New Orleans Pelicans’ postseason news conference was simple and sensible.Read More »
Pelicans seek 'perfect world' that has DeMarcus Cousins, Rajon Rondo back for 2018-19
Pelicans seek 'perfect world' that has DeMarcus Cousins, Rajon Rondo back for 2018-19

The New Orleans Pelicans had one of their most successful seasons in team history during 2017-18, and their hope is to run it all back next year.