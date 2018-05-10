Pelicans News Around the Web (05-10-2018)
Coverage of Pelicans Owner Gayle Benson
Statement from Pelicans owner Gayle Benson
I would like to thank so many people for a memorable and exciting 2017-2018 New Orleans Pelicans season.
Read Gayle Benson's statement on New Orleans Pelicans' playoff run
New Orleans Pelicans owner Gayle Benson released a statement on Wednesday (May 9) that congratulated the squad for its playoff run and stated her commitment to "building a team that could compete for championships."
Coverage of Pelicans
Team chemistry a major factor behind Pelicans exceeding expectations during best season since 2008
Teams near the top of the NBA now seem to be engaged in an arms race each summer, always seeking to add bigger and flashier names to their roster, sometimes believing that alone will equate to desired results.
Five things to know about the Pelicans on May 9, 2018
The best New Orleans season in 10 years came to a close Tuesday, with Golden State clinching a second-round series victory in Game 5.
Kushner: For Pelicans, these key questions (think Cousins, Rondo) loom in vital offseason
Anthony Davis claims there's only one benchmark for success.
Pelicans owner Gayle Benson: I am confident we are headed in the right direction
The New Orleans Pelicans' season came to an end on Tuesday night with a 113-104 loss to the Golden State Warriors in the second round of the NBA playoffs.
The end should just be the beginning for the New Orleans Pelicans
The end came as expected for the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night (May 8) in Oakland's Oracle Arena.
Coverage of Rajon Rondo
Rajon Rondo on future with Pelicans: 'We'll see how it goes'
OAKLAND, Calif. -- Now that the New Orleans Pelicans' season has come to an end, it's time for the tough decisions to be made.