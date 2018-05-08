Pelicans News Around the Web (05-08-2018)

Five things to know about the Pelicans on May 7, 2018

New Orleans struggled mightily from the field and three-point range Sunday, dropping Game 4 by a 118-92 margin to Golden State.

Pelicans know they must play much better to break through for win at Oracle in Game 5

OAKLAND – They’ve defied the odds all season, qualifying for the Western Conference playoffs despite losing a four-time All-Star to injury, then sweeping heavily-favored Portland in a first-round series, along the way putting together 10- and nine-game winning streaks. Read more »

Pelicans Playoff Practice Report: 5-7-18

'We still believe in each other': With odds stacked, Pelicans accept challenge to extend their season vs. Warriors2

The Pelicans don’t intend to fly across the country to attend their own funeral.

Pelicans notebook: Gentry chooses rest over Monday practice in Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO — With four starters averaging 35 minutes or more per game in the playoffs and the fifth, E’Twuan Moore, playing 30.5 minutes per game, Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry on Monday chose to cancel his team’s scheduled practice in Oakland. Read more »

Pelicans-Warriors series signifies change in offensive philosophy around NBA

Alvin Gentry spent years working with Mika D'Antoni hearing how the style of play they utilized with the Phoenix Suns would never work in the playoffs. Read more »

How Warriors' 'death' lineup could spell doom for Pelicans

OAKLAND, Calif. -- There was something special about the lineup the Golden State Warriors used at the start of Game 4 against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Pelicans take some time off to 'exhale' before Game 5 vs. Warriors

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The New Orleans Pelicans needed a day to get away.

Pelicans' confidence not shaken by 3-1 deficit vs. Warriors

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Alvin Gentry knows that 3-1 leads are a sensitive topic around the Golden State Warriors.

Watch little New Orleans Pelicans fan's amazing dance moves



Gentry: 'We have a monumental task ahead of us'



