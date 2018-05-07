Pelicans News Around the Web (05-07-2018)

Five things to know about the Pelicans on May 6, 2018

New Orleans tries to even its second-round series vs. Golden State this afternoon in the Smoothie King Center.

The Series So Far: Pelicans vs. Warriors

Playoffs Photos Round 2 Game 4: Pelicans vs. Warriors 5-6-18

Game 4 postgame recap: Warriors 118, Pelicans 92

Warriors lead series 3-1

Round 2 Game 4: Pelicans-Warriors Postgame Quotes 5-6-18

Warriors vs. Pelicans, Game 4 photos: Golden State puts on quite a show vs. New Orleans

Pelicans look forward to 'vibrant' environment at home against Warriors

The New Orleans Pelicans learned how much a fired up home crowd can change a game in their two losses on the road against the Golden State Warriors.

Pelicans get to the line early in Game 4 against Warriors

Through three playoff games against the Golden State Warriors, Anthony Davis attempted seven shots from the free throw line.

New Orleans Saints show support for Pelicans in the playoffs

New Orleans Saints players flocked to the sold-out Smoothie King Center on Sunday (May 6) to cheer on the Pelicans in their fourth playoff game against the Golden State Warriors.

How Rajon Rondo Is Propelling New Orleans



Pelicans vs. Warriors Game 4 Postgame: Jrue Holiday 5-6-18



See what Anthony Davis wore before Game 4 against Warriors



How Steve Kerr wants to best contain Anthony Davis in Game 4

Steve Kerr can expect Anthony Davis to get his share of points and rebounds, but it's how the New Orleans Pelicans All-Star forward gets those that concerns the Golden State Warriors coach.

Pelicans vs. Warriors Game 4 Postgame: Head Coach Alvin Gentry 5-6-18

Draymond Green, the opposite of a Pelicans fan favorite, slapped with technical in Game 4

You had to know it was coming at some point.

Playoffs Round 2 Game 4: Pelicans Entertainment 5-6-18

Playoffs Round 2 Game 4: Pelicans Fans

See the shirt Pelicans fans get for Game 4 against Warriors

New Orleans Pelicans fans arriving Sunday at Smoothie King Center will find another shirt at their seats before Game 4 against the Golden State Warriors.

