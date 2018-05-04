Pelicans News Around the Web (05-04-2018)

Five things to know about the Pelicans on May 3, 2018

Based partly on the fact that this New Orleans-Golden State series started earlier than any other second-round matchup, there is another multi-day gap between games.

Read more »

Pelicans vs Warriors Playoffs Game 3 Hype



Read more »

Pelicans Practice Report 5-3-18



Read more »

Pelicans eager to try to continue recent home success in Game 3 vs. Warriors

The New Orleans Pelicans boast one of the NBA’s premier practice facilities, but during the second half of the 2017-18 season, they frequently held gameday shootarounds in the Smoothie King Center.

Read more »

'Prepare like it's our last game': Down 2-0, Pelicans ready for Game 3 vs. Warriors

There is no set formula.

Read more »

Walker: Pelicans hoping to make better Game 3 memories vs. Warriors this time around

Anthony Davis says he doesn't remember the shot, which can be translated to "I don't want to talk about it."

Read more »

Pelicans look forward to 'vibrant' environment at home against Warriors

The New Orleans Pelicans learned how much a fired up home crowd can change a game in their two losses on the road against the Golden State Warriors.

Read more »

See the shirt and towel Pelicans fans will get for Game 3 against Warriors

New Orleans Pelicans fans will find something extra on their seats Friday (May 4).

Read more »

Warriors don't need 'extra' help to beat Pelicans

Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry knows what he's up against.

Read more »

Golden State Warriors practice at Smoothie King Center: photo gallery



Read more »

Draymond Green is an 'instigator,' and the Warriors love it

After getting tangled up with a few New Orleans Pelicans players, Draymond Green should expect to hear some boos from the crowd at Smoothie King Center.

Read more »

Is 'Playoff Rondo' a real thing? ESPN analysis shows Pelicans PG is ONLY player to do this ...

Rajon Rondo might hate it and deny it, but the numbers confirm it: "Playoff Rondo" is definitely a thing.

Read more »

Jen Hale one-on-one with Cheick Diallo



Read more »

Pelicans Practice: Jrue Holiday 5-3-18



Read more »

Jrue Holiday refusing to back down from matchup against Kevin Durant

The height difference between Jrue Holiday and Kevin Durant is stark when they stand next to each other on the court.

Read more »

Behind the Scenes: AD's personal chef



Read more »

Pelicans-Practice: Anthony Davis 5-3-18



Read more »

Anthony Davis would rather forget the last time the Warriors came here for a playoff game

The first shot hit off the front of the rim, and what happened next was something Anthony Davis would rather forget.

Read more »

Pelicans Practice: Alvin Gentry 5-3-18



Read more »

Sounds of New Orleans: Trombone Shorty



Read more »