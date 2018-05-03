Pelicans News Around the Web (05-03-2018)

Five things to know about the Pelicans on May 2, 2018

The New Orleans Pelicans fell to the Golden State Warriors last night and face a 0-2 deficit in the series.

Read more »

Pelicans vs. Warriors Game 2 Postgame: Anthony Davis, Jrue Holiday, Rajon Rondo 5-1-18



Read more »

Pelicans were much more competitive in Game 2, now need to convert that into a win Friday

OAKLAND – Overhead minutes after the final buzzer of Game 1 was a national media member pontificating that even if New Orleans were to play significantly better in Game 2, it still wouldn’t be a close game, because Golden State is just vastly superior.

Read more »

Get to the line! Pelicans vow to do a better job of drawing fouls in Game 3 vs. Warriors

The zeros stand out, if only because they’ve never been seen on the same box score before.

Read more »

Pelicans hopeful a return home can save their season

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The clock is ticking for the New Orleans Pelicans.

Read more »

Pelicans vs. Warriors Game 2 Postgame: Head Coach Alvin Gentry 5-1-18



Read more »

Norco Elementary Pelicans Playoff Pep Rally



Read more »

In Search of the Boogie: The Best Boogies of the Season



Read more »