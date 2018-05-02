Pelicans News Around the Web (05-02-2018)

GAME 2 RECAP: Warriors 121, Pelicans 116



Five things to know about the Pelicans on May 1, 2018

It’s probably felt like a long break to New Orleans players and coaches, but the Pelicans are back in game action tonight, facing Golden State in Oracle Arena at 9:30 p.m. Central (TNT, WRNO 99.5 FM).

Playoffs Round 2 Game 2: Pelicans at Warriors 5-1-18



Game 2 postgame recap: Warriors 121, Pelicans 116

Warriors lead series 2-0

Slow Motion Game Action from Game 2 vs Warriors



Round 2 Game 2: Pelicans-Warriors Postgame Quotes 5-1-18



Columnist: Warriors 'don't need' Stephen Curry to beat Pelicans; they're looking ahead

After a Game 1 shellacking of the Pelicans, the Golden State Warriors appear set to add another MVP to their lineup -- but does it even matter?

'A brotherhood': New Orleans Pelicans say leadership, respect key to bouncing back when others count them out

OAKLAND, Calif. — When adversity strikes, fingers typically start to point in every direction.

TNT's Charles Barkley on Pelicans foe Draymond Green: 'I want somebody to punch him in the face'

Draymond Green can be annoying.

Photos: New Orleans Pelicans, Golden State do battle in Game 2 of playoff series



Did you catch this? Sly Rajon Rando wipes sweat on ball before Draymond Green free throw

With New Orleans Pelicans guard Rajon Rondo there's rarely a dull moment.

Pelicans hang tough, but it's not enough: One Warriors blitz sinks New Orleans in Game 2

OAKLAND, Calif. – Hanging with the defending champion Warriors for more than three quarters is commendable, but if a team can’t close the deal, hanging doesn’t account for much.

Pelicans vs. Warriors: 3 takeaways from Game 2; what's with the free-throw disparity?

Here are three big takeaways from the New Orleans Pelicans' 121-116 loss to the Golden State Warriors in Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals on Tuesday night.

Stephen Curry expected to play in Game 2 vs. Pelicans

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Golden State Warriors announced that point guard Stephen Curry is expected to play against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday (May 1) in Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals.

Pelicans stressing discipline on defense heading into Game 2

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Golden State Warriors are tough enough to defend when they have it going on offense, but the New Orleans Pelicans made it even more difficult for themselves in Game 1.

Stephen Curry comes off bench for postseason debut, gets ovation vs. Pelicans

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Golden State Warriors fans had to wait a few minutes before seeing Stephen Curry make his official postseason debut this season.

Rajon Rondo and Draymond Green had some words for each other after the first half Tuesday (May 1), and Charles Barkley had more to say during halftime.

Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry dominate to give Warriors 2-0 lead over Pelicans

OAKLAND, Calif. --The New Orleans Pelicans showed enough fight to give themselves a chance to win Game 2. They just couldn't find enough offense.

Pelicans searching for answers behind lack of free throws

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The numbers are staggering.

Pelicans Shootaround: Rajon Rondo 5-1-18



Pelicans Shootaround: Solomon Hill 5-1-18



See what Anthony Davis wore to Game 2 against the Warriors

OAKLAND, Calif. -- It seems like a pattern is starting to arise with Anthony Davis' wardrobe in the playoffs.

Pelicans will get Nikola Mirotic more involved in Game 2: Alvin Gentry

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Nikola Mirotic had quite a bit on his plate, but the New Orleans Pelicans are going to need even more from him if they have any chance of winning Game 2.

Pelicans Shootaround: Head Coach Alvin Gentry 5-1-18



