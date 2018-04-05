Pelicans News Around the Web (04-5-2018)
Five things to know about the Pelicans on April 4, 2018
New Orleans (43-34) plays in another vital game in the Western Conference playoff chase Wednesday, hosting Memphis at 7 p.m.
Game 78: Pelicans vs. Grizzlies 4-4-18
Postgame recap: Pelicans 123, Grizzlies 95
Pelicans (44-34), Grizzlies (21-57)
Game 78: Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame Quotes 4-4-18
Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry
Pelicans snap 4-game losing streak with dominant win over Grizzlies
The New Orleans Pelicans had their backs against the wall on Wednesday night (April 4) against the Memphis Grizzlies.
On-Court Postgame Interview: E'Twaun Moore vs. Grizzlies
Pelicans vs Grizzlies Postgame: E'Twaun Moore 04-04-18
Pelicans Shootaround: Anthony Davis 04-04-18
Pelicans vs Grizzlies Postgame: Anthony Davis 04-04-18
Pelicans vs Grizzlies Postgame: Alvin Gentry 04-04-18
Jrue Holiday on Anthony Davis: 'He's got to carry us when it comes down to it'
The New Orleans Pelicans needed a win more than anything Wednesday night (April 4).
Pelicans Shootaround: Nikola Mirotic 04-04-18
Pelicans vs Grizzlies Postgame: Nikola Mirotic 04-04-18
No joke: This Pelicans player looks like a changed man
Nikola Mirotic looked like a new man on Wednesday (April 4). He hopes it will lead to him playing like a different person.
X-rays negative, Ian Clark removed from Wednesday's game with ankle injury
New Orleans Pelicans reserve point guard Ian Clark fell hard to the Smoothie King Center floor with a sprained right ankle Wednesday and did not return.
Game 78: Pelicans Entertainment 4-4-18