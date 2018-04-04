Pelicans News Around the Web (04-4-2018)

Five things to know about the Pelicans on April 3, 2018

The Pelicans (43-34) face off against the Memphis Grizzlies (21-56) in the Smoothie King Center tomorrow, April 4 at 7 p.m.

'I think we'll be fine': The Pelicans know they've got work to do — and it starts with lowly Grizzlies

When times get tight, Alvin Gentry tells his team to get loose.

Pelicans can't be a one-man show, must reclaim offensive identity

Since the first day the New Orleans Pelicans arrived at training camp this season, coach Alvin Gentry has stressed the importance of moving the ball.

Pelicans Practice: Rajon Rondo 04-03-18



Pelicans Practice: Alvin Gentry 04-03-18



Pelicans Practice: Solomon Hill 04-03-18



