Pelicans News Around the Web (04-3-2018)

Pelicans' Posts: Week of March 26



'Just trying to win': No. 8 Pelicans goal of postseason remains jeopardized into final five games

No one truly has the answer.

5 things the Pelicans need to fix to make the playoffs

With the NBA playoffs less than two weeks away, the New Orleans Pelicans (43-34) have dropped to No. 8 in the Western Conference with five games left in the regular season.

2018 Pelicans Baby Crawl Race



Pelicans Dance Team Second Half Performance 04-01-18



Halftime Performance: Baby Crawl 04-01-18



Pelicans Dance Team First Half Performance 04-01-18



Pelicans host Junior Training Camp for Autism Awareness Week



Pelicans volunteer at Crescent City Classic



