Pelicans News Around the Web (04-3-2018)

Posted: Apr 03, 2018

Pelicans' Posts: Week of March 26


Read more »

'Just trying to win': No. 8 Pelicans goal of postseason remains jeopardized into final five games

No one truly has the answer.
Read more »

5 things the Pelicans need to fix to make the playoffs

With the NBA playoffs less than two weeks away, the New Orleans Pelicans (43-34) have dropped to No. 8 in the Western Conference with five games left in the regular season.
Read more »

2018 Pelicans Baby Crawl Race


Read more »

Pelicans Dance Team Second Half Performance 04-01-18


Read more »

Halftime Performance: Baby Crawl 04-01-18


Read more »

Pelicans Dance Team First Half Performance 04-01-18


Read more »

Pelicans host Junior Training Camp for Autism Awareness Week


Read more »

Pelicans volunteer at Crescent City Classic


Read more »

Tags
Pelicans, NBA, new orleans pelicans

Related Content

Pelicans

NBA

new orleans pelicans