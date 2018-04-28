Pelicans News Around the Web (04-28-2018)

Pelicans-Warriors remaining dates for West semifinal series announced

OAKLAND – When the New Orleans Pelicans traveled across the country Thursday in advance of their second-round series vs. Golden State, they weren’t sure exactly how many days they needed to pack for on their trip to the Bay Area.

Pelicans Playoff Breakdown Game 3: Holiday assist to Mirotic



Five things to know about the Pelicans on April 27, 2018

Cindy Robinson and David Wesley break down Jrue Holiday's performance during Game 2 of the Pelicans first round match-up vs the Portland Trail Blazers.

Rival Report: Warriors radio broadcaster Tim Roye

OAKLAND – There may be no NBA team more thoroughly covered by the national media than star-studded, defending champion Golden State, so to gain more insight on the Warriors, we went to an insider, radio play-by-play broadcaster Tim Roye.

Steve Kerr says final decision on Stephen Curry’s playing status for Game 1 won’t come until Saturday

OAKLAND – In the days leading up to Game 1 on Saturday at Oracle Arena, Golden State star point guard Stephen Curry has been listed as questionable, which in injury parlance means that there is roughly a 50-50 chance of him being in uniform vs. New Orleans tomorrow.

Pelicans Road Trip Preview 4-27-18



Round 2: Pelicans Playoff Practice 4-27-18



Family environment, unselfish stars among intangibles behind Pelicans success

It’s become so common for professional athletes to say their team is “like family” that it’s easy to roll your eyes and quickly dismiss it as another trite cliché, something that may work as a sound bite, but isn’t really true upon close examination.

Ian Clark embraces opportunity to face former team Golden State in NBA playoffs

OAKLAND – Ten months ago, Ian Clark reached the pinnacle of basketball, contributing to a Golden State Warriors team that dominated the league en route to winning an NBA title, rolling over Cleveland 4-1 in the Finals.

Pelicans vs Warriors Game 1 Hype



Pelicans Practice Report 4-27-18



Pelicans want to stick with what’s been working during second lengthy win streak of 2017-18

OAKLAND – Given the caliber of opponent and what’s at stake when New Orleans plays in its first Western Conference semifinal game in a decade Saturday, you might think the Pelicans will be tempted to come up with some inventive new scheme to combat Golden State.

Pelicans ready to do what the Western Conference has not been able to do -- stop the Warriors

OAKLAND, Calif. — A pair of fresh championship banners hung over the New Orleans Pelicans’ practice on Friday afternoon at Oracle Arena.

Pelicans vs. Warriors: NBA releases full schedule for Western Conference semifinals

The New Orleans Pelicans and Golden State Warriors will begin their Western Conference semifinals series Saturday night in Oakland.

Pelicans embrace underdog status against champion Warriors

The New Orleans Pelicans realize no one thinks they have a shot against the Golden State Warriors.

Stephen Curry decision to come after shootaround before facing Pelicans: report

Stephen Curry will be a game-day decision.

Stephen Curry says knee 'feels pretty good' after scrimmage: report

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Stephen Curry took one more step toward his return on Friday (April 27).

Dates, times for Pelicans-Warriors series announced

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The NBA announced the remaining schedule for the second-round series between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Golden State Warriors, with Game 2 scheduled for Tuesday (May 1) at 9:30 p.m. in Oracle Arena.

Pelicans Playoff Breakdown: Game 2 Jrue Holiday Dunk



Pelicans Playoff Practice: Jrue Holiday 4-27-18



Pelicans Playoff Breakdown Game 4: Holiday Mid-Range Jumper



Pelicans Playoff Practice: Anthony Davis 4-27-18



Pelicans Playoff Practice: Alvin Gentry 4-27-18



