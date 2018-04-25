Pelicans News Around the Web (04-25-2018)

Five things to know about the Pelicans on April 24, 2018

Ten days into the NBA playoffs, New Orleans remains the only team to advance to Round 2 of the postseason.

Read more »

Best of Playoffs Round 1: Pelicans Game Action



Read more »

Pelicans Statement on Playoff Ticket Pre-Sale

Yesterday, the New Orleans Pelicans ticket office launched a playoff ticket pre-sale event in which a single passcode was distributed to full season ticket holders who opted into purchasing their season tickets for the playoffs, providing them early access to purchase up to four additional playoff tickets for each home game during the Western Conference Semifinals.

Read more »

Pelicans Playoff Practice Report 4-24-18



Read more »

Pelicans trying to make the most of extended break between playoff rounds

New Orleans players can lean on the advice of Rajon Rondo and his 100 games of NBA postseason experience in all types of situations, but the 12-year veteran point guard can’t help the Pelicans much in terms of dealing with a week-plus of rest between playoff games.

Read more »

Pelicans will face defending NBA champion Warriors, with Game 1 Saturday

The matchup hadn’t even officially been set yet, but after Tuesday’s practice, New Orleans five-time All-Star Anthony Davis didn’t want to make any comparisons between a 2015 playoff series vs. Golden State and one this could occur this year.

Read more »

Pelicans void playoff tickets bought with 'leaked presale password'; presale resumes Wednesday

If you managed to get your hands on pre-sale tickets for one of the New Orleans Pelicans' home playoff games, you might want to check your account.

Read more »

Will injured Stephen Curry return to meet Pelicans in Round 2 of playoffs?

The answer of exactly when is unclear, but barring any last-minute delays, Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry might return from a knee injury to meet the New Orleans Pelicans in the Western Conference semifinals.

Read more »

Pelicans now know 2nd-round playoff enemy: Golden State Warriors; Game 1 Saturday

It took a couple of extra days, but the sixth-seeded New Orleans Pelicans know whom they'll face in the Western Conference semifinals.

Read more »

With Pelicans on to next round, here's what to expect when they meet the Warriors

The New Orleans Pelicans recently booted the No. 3 Portland Trail Blazers out of the NBA playoffs and became the NBA’s first club to advance to the conference semifinals.

Read more »

The Core 4: Pelicans path to second round fueled by play of stars

When the playoffs come around, most coaches figure out a list of lineups they can trust and stick to it through thick and thin.

Read more »

10 best moments of Pelicans' first-round sweep of Trail Blazers

The New Orleans Pelicans advanced to the conference semifinals of the NBA playoffs for the second time in franchise history after sweeping the third-seeded Portland Trail Blazers.

Read more »

'They'll do it for Pop': Pelicans not counting out Spurs in wait for next round

The New Orleans Pelicans will have at least a week between playoff games, which is something Alvin Gentry said he welcomes.

Read more »

Pelicans void sale of roughly 7,500 playoff tickets after pre-sale snafu

Approximately 7,500 tickets purchased for the next round of New Orleans Pelicans playoff games have been voided, the team announced Tuesday (April 24).

Read more »

7 things to know about the Golden State Warriors, the Pelicans' second-round opponent

The New Orleans Pelicans' matchup in the second round of the NBA playoffs has finally been set.

Read more »

Pelicans to face Golden State Warriors in second round of NBA playoffs

The New Orleans Pelicans were the first team to reach the second round of this year's NBA playoffs. Now, they finally have some company.

Read more »

Pelicans Playoffs Round 2 Practice: Anthony Davis



Read more »

'Being able to get on guys' has Anthony Davis playing his career-best basketball, he says

Anthony Davis has done some incredible things on the basketball court, but it's the changes he's made off the court that have made the biggest difference.

Read more »

Roaring to life: Why Pelicans teammates love Jrue Holiday's new loud, aggressive attitude

The most iconic image of the New Orleans Pelicans’ first-round dissection of the Portland Trail Blazers came via one of its most subdued personalities.

Read more »

Pelicans Playoffs Round 2 Practice: Rajon Rondo



Read more »

Rajon Rondo's Top 5 Assists from Round 1



Read more »

2018 Pelicans Playoff Profile: E’Twaun Moore

His teammates describe him as a quiet individual, an “under-the-radar guy” whose demeanor and understated style of play doesn’t lend itself to being at the center of attention.

Read more »

Pelicans Playoffs Round 2 Practice: Alvin Gentry



Read more »

Walker: Alvin Gentry withstood the boos and losses, earning himself another year with Pelicans

Alvin Gentry heard all the boos.

Read more »

Pelicans' Alvin Gentry wants to 'do what the Saints did' and hold a championship parade

Before coming to New Orleans, Alvin Gentry got to experience the joy of a championship parade.

Read more »

Pelicans considering a short-term offer to DeMarcus Cousins: report

After the New Orleans Pelicans' recent postseason success, there have been many questions swirling about All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins and where he fits in the team's future plans.

Read more »