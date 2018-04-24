Pelicans News Around the Web (04-24-2018)
Pelicans have spent 2017-18 defying dire predictions about their season
New Orleans Pelicans players have heard this before, at every stage of the 2017-18 season: They’re not going to make the playoffs, a prediction by many NBA analysts in September.
Pelicans' Posts: Week of April 16
Five things to know about the Pelicans on April 23, 2018
After sweeping the Portland Trail Blazers, the New Orleans Pelicans will look to play the winner of Golden State-San Antonio.
The team that eats together, wins together: Pelicans say chemistry has been key to success
When the New Orleans Pelicans’ charter plane touches down, players reaching for their phones aren’t making a dinner reservation.
Complete Pelicans dominating NBA Playoffs conversation
The New Orleans Pelicans are off to the Western Conference semifinals, and as the only team to earn a sweep in this year's first round the squad gets to watch the other 15 teams in the NBA battle it out before the next round starts.
Anthony Davis' Top 5 Dunks from Round 1
Sean Payton to Dan Patrick: I'd like to see what Pelicans star Anthony Davis could do on football field
Sean Payton has taken a chance on converting basketball players to the football field before.
Sean Payton would 'sure like to try' having Anthony Davis on a football field
Sean Payton has seen Anthony Davis up-close on the basketball court multiple times in the six years they've been in New Orleans together.
Postseason One-on-One with DeMarcus Cousins
DeMarcus Cousins: On his injury rehab, Pelicans sweep: 'I couldn't be happier for this team'
For the first time since his injury three months ago, New Orleans Pelicans forward DeMarcus Cousins spoke about his season-ending injury, his recovery and the Pelicans' historic sweep of the Portland Trail Blazers in the opening round of the playoffs.
Jen Hale one-on-one with Dell Demps
Pelicans to bring back coach Alvin Gentry for 2018-19 season after big year
Alvin Gentry earned his way to at least one more season on the New Orleans Pelicans’ bench.
Pelicans pick up Alvin Gentry's option for 2018-19: source
If there was any doubt about Alvin Gentry returning next year, it was erased after the New Orleans Pelicans' impressive performance early in the playoffs.
