Pelicans News Around the Web (04-20-2018)

Five things to know about the Pelicans on April 19, 2018

It’s a home Pelicans playoff gameday for the first time since April 25, 2015.

Pelicans Playoff Gameday Guide: Everything you need to know for Game 3 vs. Trail Blazers New Orleans hosts Portland at 8:00PM at the Smoothie King Center



PELICANS vs. TRAIL BLAZERS GAME 3 TRAILER



New Orleans Pelicans to host Select-A-Seat Event on Friday, April 20

NEW ORLEANS – On Friday, April 20, New Orleans Pelicans fans will have the chance to choose from the best available seat locations, which includes newly-released seating that will be accessible to the public for the 2018-19 season, at the Pelicans’ Select-a-Seat event at the Smoothie King Center.

Pelicans Defensive Presence Against Trail Blazers



Game 3 postgame recap: Pelicans 119, Trail Blazers 102

Pelicans lead series 3-0

GAME RECAP: Pelicans 119, Trail Blazers 102



Pelicans-Trail Blazers Game 3 Postgame: Anthony Davis and Nikola Mirotic 4-19-18



Walker: Pelicans suddenly 'one of the scariest teams in the NBA'

The Smoothie King Center hadn't rocked like this since 2015.

Playoff wait worth it for passionate Pelicans fans

It was a buildup three years in the making.

In first seasons as Pelicans, Nikola Mirotic geared and Rajon Rondo steered surge in Game 3

A year ago, none of this would’ve been possible.

Red hot! Nikola Mirotic, Anthony Davis and the Pelicans rip the Blazers for a 3-0 series lead

It was red. It was loud. It was decisive.

Report: Golden State star Steph Curry might miss part of potential playoff series vs. Pelicans

The quicker the Pelicans take care of Portland, the better their chances are in the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

'We're desperate, too': Pelicans also have reason to play with urgency against Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers will not be the only desperate team inside Smoothie King Center.

Portland's Evan Turner to miss Game 3 vs. Pelicans

The Portland Trail Blazers announced that small forward Evan Turner will miss Game 3 of the team's first-round series against the New Orleans Pelicans with a right toe contusion.

5 takeaways as Pelicans torch Blazers in Game 3

Fast start fuels sellout crowd.

Pelicans dominate Blazers from start to finish, take 3-0 series lead

The New Orleans Pelicans threw a party, and somebody forgot to invite the Portland Trail Blazers.

It just gets better and better for the Pelicans and worse and worse for the Trail Blazers

It's not over until it's over.

Pelicans' playoff run is turning New Orleans into a basketball town again

Playoff basketball returned to New Orleans on Thursday night (April 19) to rave reviews.

Mirotic Playing Major Role In Pelicans 2-0 Playoff Start



Niko's night: Mirotic scores 30 points as Pelicans blow out Trail Blazers at home, lead 3-0

The Portland Trail Blazers never stood a chance.

Nikola Mirotic keeping it simple, making Pelicans tough to figure out

After watching Nikola Mirotic put together his greatest playoff performance of his career, New Orleans Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry had a simple explanation for how it happened.

Pelicans-Trail Blazers Shootaround Game 3: Anthony Davis 4-19-18



On-Court Postgame Interview: Anthony Davis on Game 3



Anthony Davis brings his suit game again for Game 3 vs. Blazers

Anthony Davis brought his suit game again.

Anthony Davis leaves playoff game against Blazers with thumb injury, returns

The New Orleans Pelicans played for a moment Thursday (April 19) in the first quarter without Anthony Davis on the floor or the bench.

Pelicans-Trail Blazers Shootaround Game 3: Jrue Holiday 4-19-18



Pelicans v. Trail Blazers Game 3 Postgame: Coach Gentry 4-19-18



A former Spurs assistant, Alvin Gentry 'devastated' by death of Erin Popovich, Gregg Popovich's wife

Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry has known Gregg Popovich and his wife, Erin, for nearly four decades.

Alvin Gentry 'devastated' over passing of Gregg Popovich's wife, Erin

Alvin Gentry knew the wife of San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich for longer than 40 years, he said Thursday (April 19).

DeMarcus Cousins returns to New Orleans prior to Game 3, his first visit since Achilles injury



Anthony Davis expects standing ovation for DeMarcus Cousins against Blazers

The New Orleans Pelicans welcomed a 6-foot-11 teammate to their shootaround Thursday at Smoothie King Center.

'BOO-GIE' chants and energy have Pelicans looking for more

When an image of DeMarcus Cousins flashed on the video boards inside Smoothie King Center during an NBA playoff game Thursday (April 19), many in the sellout crowd stood and cheered.

Playoffs Round 1 Game 3: Pelicans Entertainment



Local students support Pelicans in playoff push



Playoffs Round 1 Game 3: Pelicans Fans



New Orleans Baby Cakes? Not tonight. Baseball squad to show off Pelicans throwback gear

If you plan to watch the Pelicans in the playoffs, make sure you don't mistakenly end up in Metairie.

Photos: Saints players, Irma Thomas, more stars come out as Pelicans smash Blazers



Steve Gleason at Pelicans playoff against Blazers: 'Gotta get my red on!'

Inside the jam-packed Smoothie King Center was Steve Gleason.

