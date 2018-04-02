Pelicans News Around the Web (04-2-2018)

Five things to know about the Pelicans on April 1, 2018

Happy Easter. Eighth-place New Orleans (43-33) will play one of its most important games of the regular season Sunday, hosting sixth-place Oklahoma City (44-33) at 5 p.m.

Read more »

Game 77: Pelicans vs. Thunder 4-1-18



Read more »

Postgame recap: Thunder 109, Pelicans 104

Thunder (45-33), Pelicans (43-34)

Read more »

Game 77: Pelicans-Thunder Postgame Quotes 4-1-18

Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry

Read more »

Pelicans Weekly TV Guide: Week of April 2

NEW ORLEANS – The Pelicans will take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday (4/4).

Read more »

Despite brief glimmer of hope, 'careless' turnovers haunt Pelicans in 109-104 loss to Thunder

It’s too late to beat yourself.

Read more »

Sloppy Pelicans lose fourth straight as they free-fall in Western Conference standings

The New Orleans Pelicans have been one of the best teams in the NBA at sharing the ball this year.

Read more »

Pelicans 'playing a little bit tight' under pressure of playoff chase

The New Orleans Pelicans aren't a team with a ton of playoff experience on their resume -- and they've looked like it recently.

Read more »

Stumbling, bumbling, fumbling Pelicans giftwrap Easter Sunday win for the Thunder

New Orleans Pelicans all-star forward Anthony Davis was by himself, basketball in hand and nothing between him and the basket.

Read more »

Pelicans picked bad time to lay an egg with five games remaining

As time expired on the Oklahoma City Thunder's 109-104 win Sunday (April 1) over the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center, Anthony Davis bent over at mid-court, grabbed his shorts at the bottoms and stared at the floor for several seconds.

Read more »

Pelicans-Thunder Postgame: Jrue Holiday 4-1-2018



Read more »

Pelicans-Thunder Postgame: Anthony Davis 4-1-2018



Read more »

The Brow lives! Anthony Davis reveals eyebrow shaving was just an April Fools' joke

The Brow lives.

Read more »

Anthony Davis' uncharacteristic evening calls for relief from others in loss to Thunder

On a wide-open breakaway, Anthony Davis was alone.

Read more »

The Brow is still here: Anthony Davis' unibrow shaving was April Fools' joke

It was too good to be true that Anthony Davis would ever get rid of his signature unibrow.

Read more »

Pelicans-Thunder Pregame: Alvin Gentry 4-1-18



Read more »

Pelicans-Thunder Postgame: Alvin Gentry 4-1-2018



Read more »

Game 77: Pelicans Entertainment 4-1-18



Read more »