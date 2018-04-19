Pelicans News Around the Web (04-19-2018)

Five things to know about the Pelicans on April 18, 2018

Through the first five days of the NBA playoffs, road teams have won a total of four times.

Read more »

By the Numbers: Pelicans-Blazers Game 2 Preview

/strong>

Read more »

Blazers starting SF Evan Turner (toe) questionable Thursday in Game 3

The Trail Blazers have listed starting small forward Evan Turner (right toe contusion) as questionable for Game 3 at 8 p.m. Thursday at the Smoothie King Center.

Read more »

'Come ready': Pelicans fans, in red shirts, it's time to prove you can match Moda Center

PORTLAND, Ore. — Rajon Rondo sent most of the 20,066 fans at the Moda Center to the exits Tuesday night when he drained a 3-pointer from the corner with 38 seconds left.

Read more »

No time to celebrate: Pelicans come home up 2-0 on Blazers but with work still to do

Alvin Gentry knows better than to celebrate.

Read more »

Trail Blazers' mindset morphs from favorite to desperate after Game 2 defeat to Pelicans

At one end of the hallway, in the cramped New Orleans Pelicans locker room at the Moda Center, hip hop music blared so loud, one could be forgiven for assuming a DJ was spinning beats at a party.

Read more »

If you need ads for Pelicans playoff fever, you've missed the boat

The New Orleans Pelicans continue to make history.

Read more »

'It's going to be crazy': Pelicans look forward to returning home for Game 3

The New Orleans Pelicans have spent the past week in enemy territory.

Read more »

Jrue Holiday: 'I can't wait to go home'



Read more »

Normally mild-mannered, Jrue Holiday shows emotion, banters with fans, dunks on Blazers in Game 2

PORTLAND – To teammates and fans, Jrue Holiday has developed a reputation for being mild-mannered, both on and off the court.

Read more »

DeMarcus Cousins plans to attend Game 3 vs. Portland: source

Boogie is coming back to New Orleans.

Read more »

Pelicans 'Do It Bigger' Pep Rallies



Read more »