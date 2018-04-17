Pelicans News Around the Web (04-17-2018)

Statement from Pelicans and Saints owner Gayle Benson on Barbara Bush

NEW ORLEANS – “I extend my thoughts and prayers to Barbara Bush and the entire Bush family on behalf of the New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans.

Read more »

Five things to know about the Pelicans on April 16, 2018

It’s the second day of what was a slightly unexpectedly long break between Game 1 and 2 of the series between New Orleans and Portland, two teams that conversely will only have one day between Game 2 and 3 – despite the clubs needing to travel 2,000-plus miles to get to the Crescent City.

Read more »

Pelicans' Posts: Week of April 9



Read more »

Pelicans Playoff Practice Report 4-16-18



Read more »

Playoffs 2018: Pelicans Practice in Portland Day 3



Read more »

Winning cures everything: Pelicans' popularity spilling over into New Orleans' bar scene as playoff run continues

While rain fell on New Orleans for the 10th consecutive hour, sealing Saturday’s distinction as the dreariest day of 2018, bars across the city began to fill.

Read more »

'Let's not come back:' Hungry Pelicans not satisfied with one road win over Portland; aim to sweep playoff series

PORTLAND — Any thought that the Pelicans would be content with winning just one game in their trip to Portland was dismissed as soon as the team left the court and headed to the locker room after Saturday's 97-95 victory.

Read more »

Pelicans want to 'be greedy' in Game 2 vs. Trail Blazers

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The New Orleans Pelicans showed how hungry they are for postseason success by beating the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series Saturday night (April 14).

Read more »

7 keys to victory for Pelicans in Game 2 vs. Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The New Orleans Pelicans face the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday (April 17) at Moda Center in a game that will be pivotal for both squads.

Read more »

Pelicans Playoff Practice: Anthony Davis 4-16-18



Read more »

Anthony Davis making sure his voice is heard with these Pelicans

PORTLAND, Ore. -- When the game started slipping away from the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday (April 14), there were two voices in the huddle and on the court that assured the team stayed united.

Read more »

Anthony Davis was all business before Game 1. Will he bring back the suit for Game 2?

PORTLAND, Ore -- Anthony Davis was ready to handle business before Game 1 of the New Orleans Pelicans' playoff series against the Portland Trail Blazers, and his attire proved it.

Read more »

2018 Pelicans Playoff Profile: Ian Clark

Ian Clark’s NBA education accelerated during his two seasons with Golden State, often playing key minutes as a reserve for a team that reached the Finals twice, capped by winning a championship last spring.

Read more »

Pelicans Playoff Practice: Ian Clark 4-15-18



Read more »

Pelicans Playoff Practice: Rajon Rondo 4-16-18



Read more »

2018 Pelicans Playoff Profile: Emeka Okafor

It took seven years, including four grueling years of injury rehabilitation.

Read more »

Pelicans Playoff Practice: Head Coach Alvin Gentry 4-15-18



Read more »

Pelicans Playoff Practice: Alvin Gentry 4-16-18



Read more »

Led by Jrue Holiday, defense was foundation of Pelicans Game 1 road win

PORTLAND – As Jrue Holiday began to make the 10-second walk from the Moda Center visiting locker room to the podium Saturday to address the media, a few New Orleans teammates kept repeating the same two words to the shooting guard: “First team. First team. First team.”

Read more »

Pelicans Playoff Practice: Jrue Holiday 4-15-18



Read more »

Courtside Cuisine with Jrue Holiday: Part 2



Read more »

DeMarcus Cousins relocates to Las Vegas for Achilles rehabilitation: report

PORTLAND, Ore. -- New Orleans Pelicans center DeMarcus Cousins is on the move again as he continues his rehab from a ruptured left Achilles' tendon.

Read more »

Pierre Visits Area School Kids for Playoff Pep Rallies



Read more »

Pelicans 'Do It Bigger' Pep Rallies



Read more »