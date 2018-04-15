Pelicans News Around the Web (04-15-2018)

Pelicans' owner Gayle Benson attending series opener against the Blazers

PORTLAND - Pelicans owner Gayle Benson is attending the Pelicans' series opener against the Portland Trailblazers Saturday night.

Gayle Benson arrives for Pelicans' playoff opener against Blazers in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Gayle Benson arrived for the New Orleans Pelicans playoff opener Saturday (April 14) about two hours before the opening tip against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Alvin Gentry: Gayle Benson made it clear she's going to be at every playoff game

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The New Orleans Pelicans make their return to the NBA playoffs on Saturday night (April 14) in Portland and owner Gayle Benson made sure she was in attendance to support the team.

Five things to know about the Pelicans on April 14, 2018

It’s a special day, the first Pelicans playoff gameday since April 25, 2015. Sixth-seeded New Orleans (48-34 in the regular season) visits No. 3 Portland (49-33) in Game 1 of a Western Conference first-round series, tipping off at 9:30 p.m.

GAME 1 RECAP: Pelicans 97, Blazers 95



Rival Report: TrailBlazers.com digital reporter Casey Holdahl

PORTLAND – Their home games generally air at 9 p.m. Central time, so unless you’re an avid NBA League Pass watcher and don’t need to wake up early the next morning, as a Pelicans fan you probably aren’t overly familiar with the Portland Trail Blazers, New Orleans’ first-round opponent.

Round 1 - Game 1: Pelicans at Trail Blazers 4-14-17



Game 1 postgame recap: Pelicans 97, Trail Blazers 95

Pelicans lead series 1-0

Round 1 Game 1: Pelicans-Trail Blazers Postgame Quotes 4-14-18

HEAD COACH ALVIN GENTRY

Pelicans-Trail Blazers Game 1 Postgame: Anthony Davis and Jrue Holiday 4-15-18



Anthony Davis, Pelicans brace for opportunity to finally shine on big stage

The NBA playoffs, as the league uses in its promotional campaigns, is where "legends are made."

Flying high! Pelicans get huge Game 1 win vs. Portland; see video of game's top play

Anthony Davis scored 35 points, Jrue Holiday added 21 and a ginormous block in the final moments, and the sixth-seeded New Orleans Pelicans made a loud statement on the opening day of the NBA playoffs, holding off the third-seeded Portland Trail Blazers, 97-95, on Saturday night.

Photos: Pelicans steal heart-stopping win from Portland in Game 1 of NBA playoffs



Walker: Jrue Holiday steals show, Anthony Davis makes history, Pelicans big Game 1 winners

PORTLAND - With 4.7 seconds left Saturday night, the normally quiet, reserved Jrue Holiday roared.

Pelicans' No. 1 mission will be to slow these explosive Portland guards

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The New Orleans Pelicans know all too well just how dynamic Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum can be.

Blazers in 6? Or will the Pelicans win? Here's what national pundits are saying

The New Orleans Pelicans and Portland Trail Blazers open a best-of-seven first-round NBA playoff series Saturday (April 14).

Keeping Blazers off the boards a 'point of emphasis' for undersized Pelicans

PORTLAND, Ore. -- In the postseason, every possession is treated like gold.

Pelicans hold on late to pick up road win over Blazers in playoff opener

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The New Orleans Pelicans didn't make it easy for themselves, but they did just enough to secure a playoff-opening win Saturday (April 14) against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Pelicans-Trail Blazers Game 1 Shootaround: Rajon Rondo 4-14-18



'Playoff Rondo' Has Emerged



‘Playoff Rondo’ makes immediate impact in Pelicans Game 1 road win

PORTLAND – Nikola Mirotic shook his head late Saturday evening, then smiled, while sitting in front of his stall in the Moda Center visiting locker room.

Back in the Game



2018 Pelicans Playoff Profile: Jrue Holiday



Walker: Often underappreciated Jrue Holiday gets it done on both ends

PORTLAND - Jrue Holiday was the No. 1 trending topic nationwide on Twitter late Saturday night.

Anthony Davis feels unburdened after earning first career playoff win

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Anthony Davis felt that stigma following him the past few seasons.

Where, really, was DeMarcus Cousins during the Pelicans' playoff opener?

New Orleans Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said Saturday afternoon (April 14) that injured forward DeMarcus Cousins would not attend his team's playoff-opening game that night in Portland, Oregon, because he still has not been cleared to fly as he rehabs from an Achilles tear.

DeMarcus Cousins unable to attend Pelicans playoff opener in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The New Orleans Pelicans will play Game 1 of a playoff series Saturday (April 14) without DeMarcus Cousins in attendance.

Pelicans-Trail Blazers Game 1 Shootaround: Nikola Mirotic 4-14-18



Beardless Nikola Mirotic plans to keep face shaved for lengthy playoff run

PORTLAND, Ore. — The beard, as of late, has gotten more attention than the brow.

'Keep it clean': Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic plans to stay clean-shaven through playoffs

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Nikola Mirotic didn't plan on growing his beard back, but he doesn't have much of a choice at this point.

Pelicans-Trail Blazers Game 1 Shootaround: Head Coach Alvin Gentry 4-14-18



Pelicans-Trail Blazers Game 1 Postgame: Head Coach Alvin Gentry 4-14-18



