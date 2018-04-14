Pelicans News Around the Web (04-14-2018)

Gayle Benson guiding Pelicans, Saints with steady hands, gentle touch

The corner office sits empty and will stay that way.

Five things to know about the Pelicans on April 13, 2018

New Orleans will practice Friday at Moda Center in Portland, preparing for Saturday’s playoff Game 1 in the same building.

Pelicans at Trail Blazers Game 1: 'We don't mind being the underdogs



Defensive rebounding, limiting turnovers among keys for Pelicans vs. Trail Blazers

PORTLAND – In a 10-second span after Friday’s practice, Anthony Davis managed to cover numerous critical areas that the sixth-seeded New Orleans Pelicans will focus on in their first-round Western Conference series against the No. 3 Portland Trail Blazers.

Pelicans Playoff Practice Report 4-13-18



Walker: With backs against the wall, Demps and Gentry delivered in clutch time

The gathering outside the Pelicans locker room Wednesday night told the story.

Walker: NBA schedule makers sure didn't do Pelicans and Blazers any favors

Alvin Gentry always calls it the "computer."

Chemistry between Pelicans' Jrue Holiday, Anthony Davis has never been better

Jrue Holiday’s and Anthony Davis’ lockers aren’t next to each other at the Smoothie King Center.

Pelicans hope to show DeMarcus Cousins, in person, 'what's in store for him'

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The New Orleans Pelicans held their first practice at Moda Center on Friday (April 13) in preparation for the team's first-round series against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Trail Blazers-Pelicans predictions: National pundits favor Portland in 1st-round playoff matchup

The Portland Trail Blazers and New Orleans Pelicans meet Saturday for Game 1 of their first-round Western Conference playoff matchup.

Pelicans' No. 1 mission will be to slow these explosive Portland guards

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The New Orleans Pelicans know all too well just how dynamic Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum can be.

2018 Pelicans Playoff Profile: Rajon Rondo

In today’s NBA, there are statistics for everything. If you want to prove an argument, you’d better be armed with a stack of numbers that demonstrate why it’s the case.

The power of "Playoff Rondo" key for Pelicans to make a run in postseason

PORTLAND — Let Rajon Rondo tell it, there's no secret formula to "Playoff Rondo," the nickname that resurfaces every year around this time.

'Help me Rondo, help help me Rondo' is Pelicans' battle cry

There's no denying it.

2018 Pelicans Playoff Profile: Darius Miller

“From German BBL Playoffs to NBA Playoffs. What a difference a year makes.”

Pelicans-Trail Blazers Game 1 Shootaround: Jrue Holiday 4-13-18



Anthony Davis Has Legitimate Argument for MVP



Pelicans-Trail Blazers Game 1 Shootaround: Anthony Davis 4-13-18



Surprise surprise: Anthony Davis top priority on Blazers' scouting report

ORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Trail Blazers are going to send everything they have at New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis heading into Game 1 of their Western Conference playoff series.

1 person's ballot for NBA MVP, other major awards for 2018

With the playoffs about to start, it's time to figure out who will be the winners of the NBA's annual awards.

Do the Blazers have a better star player than the Pelicans' Anthony Davis?

What better way to learn about the Portland Trail Blazers than to go directly to the source?

Trail Blazers look ahead to Pelicans in playoffs: 'Everything starts with Anthony Davis'

The Portland Trail Blazers faced New Orleans four times this season, but have never played the iteration of the Pelicans they'll face come playoff time.

Anthony Davis' moment has arrived. Can he take advantage?

Anthony Davis just completed the best season of his career.

2018 Pelicans Playoff Profile: Nikola Mirotic

As New Orleans supporters watched Nikola Mirotic play in the final days of the 2017-18 regular season, there was literally a “growing concern” among the team’s fan base.

Jen Hale one-on-one with Alvin Gentry



Pelicans-Trail Blazers Game 1 Shootaround: Alvin Gentry 4-13-18



