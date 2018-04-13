Pelicans News Around the Web (04-13-2018)

Pelicans-Blazers looks like evenly-matched first-round series

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND

New Orleans Pelicans Announce 2018 Playoff Broadcast Schedule

NEW ORLEANS – The No. 6 seed New Orleans Pelicans will match-up against the No. 3 seed Portland Trail Blazers in the First Round of the 2018 NBA Western Conference Playoffs.

Pelicans Road Trip Preview: Portland Games 1&2



For several Pelicans players, NBA playoffs are rare opportunity to perform in national spotlight

The New Orleans Pelicans’ most well-known player has appeared in a total of four career NBA playoff games, mostly missing out on the spotlight that the postseason and guaranteed national TV appearances provide.

Playoff dates, times: Pelicans, Blazers set for late tipoffs as series kicks off in Portland

The 2018 NBA playoff bracket is officially set.

82 and counting: Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore, Darius Miller among select few active in every game

It’s certainly a rare accomplishment.

Walker: NBA schedule makers sure didn't do Pelicans and Blazers any favors

Alvin Gentry always calls it the "computer."

After DeMarcus Cousins' season-ending injury, the Pelicans could have faded; instead, they surged

As DeMarcus Cousins reached at his torn Achilles, roiling in pain, many in the basketball world erased the New Orleans Pelicans from playoff contention.

Primed Pelicans pumped for NBA playoffs

The New Orleans Pelicans could have drawn No. 1 Western Conference seed Houston as a first-round playoff opponent.

7 things to know about Portland Trail Blazers, the Pelicans' first-round opponent

The New Orleans Pelicans will be facing the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round of the 2018 NBA playoffs.

Pelicans face longest odds of any team in west to reach NBA Finals

The New Orleans Pelicans face the longest odds of any Western Conference team to reach the NBA Finals, according to Bovada sports book in Las Vegas.

Q&A with Dell Demps about Pelicans' run to the playoffs, growth of the team

The path to success has never been easy for Dell Demps during his time as New Orleans Pelicans general manager.

Outside the Paint: Jrue Holiday



'Little big man' Jrue Holiday's stellar season helps lift Pelicans to playoffs

As New Orleans celebrates the return of NBA playoff basketball to the April calendar, it's important to recognize how the Pelicans arrived at this destination.

Anthony Davis: Western Conference Player of the Month for March-April



Anthony Davis Named Western Conference Player of the Month

NEW ORLEANS – The NBA announced earlier today that Anthony Davis was named the Western Conference Player of the Month for games played in March & April.

2018 Pelicans Playoff Profile: Anthony Davis

The numbers and the highlights spoke for themselves – Anthony Davis is an incredibly talented, perennial NBA All-Star.

Pelicans center Anthony Davis was named the NBA's Western Conference Player of the Month for games played in March and April.

New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis was named Western Conference Player of the Month for games played in March and April, the NBA announced Thursday (April 12).

Alvin Gentry with Joel Meyers on SiriusXM NBA Radio



