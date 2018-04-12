Pelicans News Around the Web (04-12-2018)

Postgame Locker Room Visit from Gayle Benson



Read more »

Mrs. Benson celebrates with the Pelicans



Read more »

Watch Gayle Benson congratulate Pelicans after win in season finale

The New Orleans Pelicans picked up a major win over the San Antonio Spurs to close out the regular season on Wednesday (April 11).

Read more »

Five things to know about the Pelicans on April 11, 2018

New Orleans (47-34) will hold its annual FANtastic FANale on Wednesday, hosting a regular season game with a playoff berth already in hand for the first time since 2011.

Read more »

Game 82: Pelicans vs. Spurs 4-11-18



Read more »

Postgame recap: Pelicans 122, Spurs 98

Pelicans (48-34), Spurs (47-35)

Read more »

GAME RECAP: Pelicans 122, Spurs 98



Read more »

Game 82: Pelicans-Spurs Postgame Quotes 4-11-18

Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry

Read more »

Full house: Pelicans say high-stakes season finale vs. San Antonio Spurs is sold out

If you're planning to stroll up to the Smoothie King Center box office to buy a ticket for the Pelicans' big-time game vs. the Spurs on Wednesday night, you might want to come up with a Plan B.

Read more »

Slam it home! Photos: Energized Pelicans, big home crowd cap regular season vs. Spurs



Read more »

NBA playoffs: Pelicans to face Portland in Round 1; seed, schedule TBD

The New Orleans Pelicans have crossed another item off their to-do list: Avoid the Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

Read more »

Pelicans end season in style: New Orleans pounds Spurs, dazzles crowd, soars into playoffs

New Orleans Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry doesn’t believe in coasting into the playoffs.

Read more »

Pelicans vs. ... Rip City? Five things to know about the Portland Trail Blazers



Read more »

Walker: Spurs bring out best in red-hot Pelicans once again

Perhaps Pelicans general manager Dell Demps should ask NBA commissioner Adam Silver to let his team play critical late-season games against the San Antonio Spurs more often.

Read more »

NBA playoffs schedule released: Game 1, Pelicans-Portland set for 9:30 p.m. Saturday

The 2018 NBA playoff bracket is officially set.

Read more »

Pelicans crush Spurs in season finale, will face Blazers to open NBA playoffs

The New Orleans Pelicans put on one more show for their home fans before the start of the NBA playoffs.

Read more »

Pelicans' schedule for first round of NBA playoffs released

The NBA released the full schedule of games for the first round of the playoffs Thursday (April 12).

Read more »

Pelicans-Spurs Shootaround: Rajon Rondo 4-11-18



Read more »

Pelicans-Spurs Shootaround: Jrue Holiday 4-11-18



Read more »

Pelicans-Spurs Shootaround: Anthony Davis 4-11-18



Read more »

On-Court Postgame Interview: Anthony Davis vs. Spurs



Read more »

Pelicans v Spurs postgame: Anthony Davis 4-11-18



Read more »

Anthony Davis: Red-hot Pelicans 'feel good going into the playoffs'

Nobody wants to play the New Orleans Pelicans going into the NBA playoffs.

Read more »

Pelicans v Spurs postgame: Coach Gentry 4-11-18



Read more »

Game 82: Pelicans Entertainment 4-11-18



Read more »