Pelicans News Around the Web (04-11-2018)

Five things to know about the Pelicans on April 10, 2018

New Orleans (47-34) punched its ticket to the NBA playoffs by defeating the Los Angeles Clippers (42-39) last night in the Staples Center.

Read more »

Inside Look: Pelicans celebrate playoff berth



Read more »

Locker room photos: Pelicans celebrate their playoff berth



Read more »

Pelicans find measure of vindication in defying predictions, reaching playoffs

LOS ANGELES – Some NBA teams and players try their darnedest to claim that despite rampant and virtually-unavoidable exposure to distractions like Twitter, 24-hour media coverage, as well as feedback from a combination of fans, friends and family, they’ve successfully been able to “block out all of the noise.”

Read more »

Pelicans vs Spurs Hype: Do It Bigger!



Read more »

With playoff spot locked, here's what's at stake for Pelicans in crucial finale with San Antonio

The New Orleans Pelicans are headed to the playoffs.

Read more »

Pelicans playoff scenarios: How wild race for Western Conference playoff seeds could play out

After 81 games and six months of NBA basketball, there’s still few firm answers about how the Western Conference will look when the playoffs tip off on Saturday.

Read more »

Yes, the Pelicans are in the playoffs; here's how they can get a higher seed by beating the Spurs

The New Orleans Pelicans have reached their most important goal.

Read more »

Walker: Pelicans in, but need to beat Spurs to really "get greedy"

If you are a sports fan in New Orleans in January, who would have blamed you for just giving up on sports altogether?

Read more »

Watch Pelicans' celebration in locker room after clinching playoff berth

After clinching their first playoff berth since 2014-15, it was time for the New Orleans Pelicans to show off their dance moves.

Read more »

Pelicans' rotation falling into place as playoffs approach

The New Orleans Pelicans have dealt with some of the worst injury luck of any NBA team over the past few seasons.

Read more »

Jazz beat Warriors, eliminate Pelicans' chances of getting homecourt advantage

The New Orleans Pelicans will be heading on the road to begin this year's NBA playoffs.

Read more »

Pelicans play Spurs in regular-season finale: What's at stake?

Wednesday (April 11) will be the wildest night of the NBA season, and the New Orleans Pelicans will be right in the thick of things.

Read more »

Anthony Davis: Playoff berth 'a good feeling, but we know we're not done'

The New Orleans Pelicans got to celebrate their first playoff berth since 2014-15 after beating the Los Angeles Clippers Monday night (April 9), but the celebration didn't last long.

Read more »