Pelicans News Around the Web (04-10-2018)
Five things to know about the Pelicans on April 9, 2018
New Orleans (46-34) can punch its ticket to the NBA playoffs by winning either of its final two games.
Read more »
GAME RECAP: Pelicans 113, Clippers 100
Game 81: Pelicans-Clippers Postgame Quotes 4-9-18
PELICANS HEAD COACH ALVIN GENTRY
Read more »
New Orleans Pelicans To 'Do It Bigger' In 2018 Playoffs
New Orleans earns first post-season berth since 2015.
Read more »
Postgame recap: Pelicans 113, Clippers 100
Pelicans (47-34), Clippers (42-39)
Read more »
Pelicans beat Clippers, punch ticket to playoffs for first time since 2015
LOS ANGELES — There was little margin for error in the NBA's Western Conference standings, and so the New Orleans Pelicans left no doubt.
Read more »
With playoff spot locked, here's what's at stake for Pelicans in crucial finale with San Antonio
The New Orleans Pelicans are headed to the playoffs.
Read more »
Spurs And Pelicans Clinch Playoff Spots
Game 81: Pelicans at Clippers 4-9-18
Pelicans clinch playoff berth with win over Clippers
The New Orleans Pelicans played in the final game of an eventful day in the Western Conference, and they made sure to save the best for last.
Read more »
Pelicans are in the playoffs: Here's everything you need to know
The New Orleans Pelicans clinched their spot in the Western Conference playoffs with a 113-100 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night (April 9).
Read more »
These Pels can do some damage in the playoffs
What seemed impossible when New Orleans Pelicans forward DeMarcus Cousins season ended with a ruptured left Achilles after 48 games became reality Monday night.
Read more »
Oh my goodness!: Anthony Davis puts on a show in Pelicans' blowout of LA Clippers; see highlights
The superstars of World Wrestling Entertainment weren't the only athletes putting on a show for New Orleans sports fans Monday night.
Read more »
Pelicans-Clippers Postgame: Anthony Davis 4-9-18
Watch Anthony Davis slam home a ridiculous backboard alley-oop
The New Orleans Pelicans clinched their first playoff berth since the 2014-15 season with a win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday (April 9), but Pelicans' All-Star Anthony Davis made sure to put on a show along the way.
Read more »
Pelicans-Clippers Postgame: Ian Clark 4-9-18
Once doubtful to play, Ian Clark returns from ankle injury Monday vs. Clippers
Ian Clark's right ankle must feel better than even his coach anticipated.
Read more »
Pelicans-Clippers Postgame: Alvin Gentry 4-9-18
Pelicans-Clippers Shootaround: Solomon Hill 4-9-18
Pelicans-Clippers Shootaround: Rajon Rondo 4-9-18
Pelicans-Clippers Postgame: Rajon Rondo 4-9-18
Pelicans-Clippers Postgame: Jrue Holiday 4-9-18
Pelicans-Clippers Postgame: Darius Miller 4-9-18
In Search of the Boogie: Amelia EarHawts