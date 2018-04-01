Pelicans News Around the Web (04-1-2018)

Not quite do-or-die, but close: The Pelicans' game with OKC Sunday has a lot of playoff implications

It doesn’t take a long glance at the standings to know what’s on the line.

Read more »

Anthony Davis, Pelicans in need of a bounce-back win vs. Oklahoma City

The New Orleans Pelicans have been approaching every game like it's the playoffs the past few weeks, but the stakes will be even higher Sunday (April 1).

Read more »

Pelicans believe Jrue Holiday's breakout season should end with first-team All-Defense nod; here's why

The playoff chase is paramount.

Read more »

'The people have spoken': Anthony Davis bids adieu to 'The Brow' in Twitter video

In a minute-long Twitter video, New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis split ways with The Brow that made his face one of the NBA's most recognizable by splitting up his signature eyebrows.

Read more »

Game 76: Pelicans-Cavaliers Postgame Quotes 3-30-18

Head Coach Alvin Gentry

Read more »

Anthony Davis is 'The New Brow'; watch All-Star change his signature look

The fans spoke and Anthony Davis decided to listen.

Read more »