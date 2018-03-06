Pelicans News Around the Web (03-6-2018

Five things to know about the Pelicans on March 5, 2018

The New Orleans Pelicans (36-26) defeated the Dallas Mavericks (19-45) last night to push their win streak to eight.

Read more »

Pelicans Weekly TV Guide: Week of March 5

NEW ORLEANS – The Pelicans will take on the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday (3/6).

Read more »

New Orleans Pelicans have no room for complacency looking for ninth-straight win heading into game with Clippers

In most NBA seasons, sitting at the No. 4 spot in the standings with 20 games remaining would prompt fans to start clearing their calendar and putting down deposits on playoff tickets.

Read more »

Pelicans vs. Clippers 3-pointer

The Pelicans travel to Los Angeles to face the Clippers at 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday night in the Staples Center.

Read more »

NBA power rankings: Rockets remain No. 1; Pelicans up to No. 6

No. 1 Houston Rockets (49-13)

Read more »

Pelicans fighting for homecourt advantage in wacky Western Conference

The New Orleans Pelicans were fighting for their playoff lives a few weeks ago, but they learned first hand just how quickly things can change in the Western Conference.

Read more »

Anthony Davis Named Western Conference Player of the Week

NEW ORLEANS – The NBA announced earlier today that Anthony Davis was named the Western Conference Player of the Week for games played from Feb. 26-Mar. 4.

Read more »

Anthony Davis Highlights: Western Conference Player of the Week 2/26-3/4



Read more »

Anthony Davis named Western Conference Player of the Week

New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis was named Western Conference Player of the Week for games played from Feb. 26 to March 4, the NBA announced Monday.

Read more »

2017-18 Pelicans Dance Team Spotlight: Breigh Anna



Read more »