Pelicans News Around the Web (03-5-2018)

Behind the Numbers presented by HUB International: Pelicans at Mavericks (3/4/18)

A look at three key numbers related to Sunday’s game at the American Airlines Center between New Orleans and Dallas (6 p.m. Central, Fox Sports New Orleans, WRNO 99.5 FM)

Five things to know about the Pelicans on March 4, 2018

After an extended break between games, New Orleans (35-26) will try to extend its current seven-game winning streak Sunday at Dallas, with tip-off at 6 p.m. Central.

Game 62: Pelicans at Mavericks 3-4-18



Postgame recap: Pelicans 126, Mavericks 109

Pelicans (36-26), Mavericks (19-45)

Game 62: Pelicans-Mavericks Postgame Quotes 3-4-18

New Orleans Head Coach Alvin Gentry

Crazy eights: Pelicans pound Mavericks for historic 8th-straight win

DALLAS — If anyone still believed the Pelicans’ winning streak was all about Anthony Davis, the rest of the team offered a strong argument to the contrary Sunday night.

New Orleans Pelicans blow out Mavericks for 8th straight win

The New Orleans Pelicans won their eighth consecutive game with a commanding 126-109 triumph over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night at American Airlines Center.

Pelicans-Mavericks Postgame: Alvin Gentry 3-4-18



Pelicans-Mavericks Postgame: Jrue Holiday 3-4-18



Pelicans-Mavericks Postgame: Anthony Davis 3-4-18



Pelicans sign Walter Lemon, Jr. to Second 10-day contract

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has signed guard Walter Lemon, Jr. to a second 10-day contract.

On the way to a Pelicans win, Ian Clark fuels up on fan's popcorn

New Orleans Pelicans guard Ian Clark decided the best way to celebrate Sunday's win over the Dallas Mavericks was to grab a snack.

