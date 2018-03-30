Pelicans News Around the Web (03-30-2018)

Pelicans Road Trip Preview: Cleveland



New Orleans Pelicans and HoopLA Court Dedication



New Orleans Pelicans' latest loss despite standout performances raises questions of postseason readiness

The scene was indistinguishable from the playoffs.

Anthony Davis expected to play Friday vs. Cleveland; Rajon Rondo is questionable

The Smoothie King Center fell silent on Tuesday (March 27) as Anthony Davis rolled around on the floor writhing in pain.

Can the Pelicans contain LeBron James as he continues his record-breaking pace?

LeBron James has already broken quite a few records this season and he may be adding another one to his resume against the New Orleans Pelicans Friday night (March 30).

Pelicans' Larry Drew II goes for family bragging rights vs. dad, Cavaliers' interim coach

Two months ago, Larry Drew II was playing in the G-League, and his dad was sitting in the second chair on the Cleveland Cavaliers' bench.

Anthony Davis: Don't shave your unibrow. New Orleans needs it

Anthony Davis is apparently considering shaving off his unibrow, a feature so distinctive he once trademarked phrases inspired by his own face.

Anthony Davis wants to check poll results before unibrow-shaving decision

Anthony Davis knew that he would get a big reaction after asking if he should shave his signature unibrow, but he wanted to see what the people had to say.

Rajon Rondo questionable to play at Cleveland due to right wrist injury

CLEVELAND – At 45-30, Cleveland has already locked up a playoff spot, while New Orleans (43-32) hopes to do likewise in the near future.

