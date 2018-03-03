Pelicans News Around the Web (03-3-2018)

Pelicans Road Trip Preview: Dallas, Los Angeles, Sacramento



Read more »

The anatomy of a winning streak: How the Pelicans keep winning

The anatomy of a winning streak is a tricky subject.

Read more »

After four-plus years away, Emeka Okafor back in NBA and part of another lengthy New Orleans winning streak

There were plenty of basketball fans, media members, coaches and players who believed he’d already retired, which seemed like a reasonable assumption considering it was nearly a half-decade since they’d seen him on an NBA court.

Read more »

MVP watch: Anthony Davis joins race after spectacular month

The race for the MVP has started to heat up with the spectacular play of New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis during the month of February.

Read more »

Walter Lemon Jr. agrees to second 10-day deal with Pelicans: source

The New Orleans Pelicans have agreed to sign guard Walter Lemon Jr. to a second 10-day contract, a source confirmed Friday.

Read more »