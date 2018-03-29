Pelicans News Around the Web (03-29-2018)

Five things to know about the Pelicans on March 28, 2018

After putting up a hard fight, New Orleans fell to the Portland Trail Blazers 107-103 on Tuesday, March 27.

New Orleans Pelicans and HoopLA Court Dedication



How far should The Brow go? Help Pelicans star Anthony Davis decide future of signature facial feature

Anthony Davis' distinctive eyebrows, which famously meet in the middle, have made the New Orleans Pelicans star one of the NBA’s most recognizable faces.

Anthony Davis asks internet if he should shave his distinctive unibrow

Could Anthony Davis by on the verge of needing a new nickname?

Solomon Hill 'slowly but surely' progressing back into Pelicans lineup

Solomon Hill isn't yet at full-go for the New Orleans Pelicans, but the forward showed encouraging signs in Tuesday's loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.

