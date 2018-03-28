Pelicans News Around the Web (03-28-2018)

Five things to know about the Pelicans on March 27, 2018

They’re all important games at this stage of the season, but Tuesday’s is a particularly notable one for fifth-in-the-West New Orleans (43-31), which hosts third-place Portland (45-28) at 7 p.m. in the Smoothie King Center.

Game 75: Pelicans vs. Trail Blazers 3-27-18



Postgame recap: Trail Blazers 107, Pelicans 103

Trail Blazers (46-28), Pelicans (43-32)

GAME RECAP: Blazers 107, Pelicans 103



Game 75: Pelicans-Trail Blazers Postgame Quotes 3-27-18

Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry

Rajon Rondo to miss Tuesday's game with sprained wrist; Nikola Mirotic will play, Alvin Gentry says

Rajon Rondo’s handstand experiment must have went poorly.

Ouch: Blazers hand Pelicans crippling loss in playoff chase, despite Anthony Davis' gritty showing

Over the course of an NBA season, it’s inevitable to hear coaches preach the gospel of “one of 82”.

Nikola Mirotic active for Pelicans vs. Blazers; Rajon Rondo out

New Orleans Pelicans point guard Rajon Rondo will not play in Tuesday's (March 27) matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Pelicans fall to Blazers as Damian Lillard takes over in second half

The New Orleans Pelicans led for the vast majority of Tuesday's (March 27) game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Pelicans vs. Trail Blazers Postgame: Solomon Hill 3-27-18



Pelicans vs. Trail Blazers Postgame: Head Coach Alvin Gentry 3-27-18



Pelicans Shootaround: Jrue Holiday 3-27-18



Pelicans vs. Trail Blazers Postgame: Jrue Holiday 3-27-18



Pelicans Shootaround: Rajon Rondo 3-27-18



GameTime: Payton on His Top 5 Defensive Guards



Rajon Rondo, 'pretty good at handstands and backflips,' unsure about Tuesday vs. Portland

Rajon Rondo says he's "pretty good at handstands and backflips," and the New Orleans Pelicans guard joked he might do one or the other to determine his playing status Tuesday against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Jrue Holiday's late blocks, triple-double impress in Pelicans loss to Blazers

It took Jrue Holiday until his 578th NBA game to secure his third career triple-double.

Alexis Ajinca Medical Update

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that center Alexis Ajinca underwent successful surgery on his left patellar tendon this morning.

Alexis Ajinca undergoes another knee surgery, officially will miss entire 2017-18 season

New Orleans Pelicans center Alexis Ajinca has required surgery in both knees since December and will miss the entire 2017-18 season.

Alexis Ajinca undergoes 2nd patellar tendon surgery, will be out 4-6 months

The New Orleans Pelicans announced that center Alexis Ajinca underwent successful surgery on his left patellar tendon Tuesday morning (March 27).

Game 75: Pelicans Entertainment 3-27-18



