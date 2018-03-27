Pelicans News Around the Web (03-27-2018)

Thousands gather for Tom Benson's funeral and second line



Gayle Benson, "I'm excited to carry on Tom's legacy"



Saints, Pelicans owner Gayle Benson: On suit-and-tie rule, rumors on selling teams, more

ORLANDO, Fla. — If any of the Saints or Pelicans executives are hoping they’ll be able to sneak into work on, say, a Thursday dressed in something other than a suit and tie, they’re sadly mistaken.

Gayle Benson on the support she felt from New Orleans last week: 'I'm so grateful'

ORLANDO, Fla. — Gayle Benson was moved by how the city came out to support her and show how much they cared about her husband during his visitation and funeral last week.

Homecourt advantage in Round 1 realistic goal for Pelicans with eight games remaining

It was five-plus months ago, so it’s easy to forget how dire many of the predictions were for the 2017-18 New Orleans Pelicans, deemed a non-playoff team by virtually every objective observer back in October.

Five things to know about the Pelicans on March 26, 2018

After going through a busier eight-day stretch than any NBA team will have all season, Week 24 of the schedule for the Pelicans is the exact opposite.

Pelicans Weekly TV Guide: Week of March 26

NEW ORLEANS – The Pelicans will take on the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday (3/27).

After well-deserved rest, Pelicans ready for crucial eight-game finishing stretch before playoffs

The New Orleans Pelicans earned a break.

Pelicans face crucial 3-game stretch as final month approaches

As the regular season begins to wind down, the Western Conference playoff race is becoming a bit more clear.

Pelicans' Rajon Rondo, Nikola Mirotic listed as questionable vs. Portland

The New Orleans Pelicans listed Rajon Rondo (right wrist sprain) and Nikola Mirotic (right hip flexor) as questionable for Tuesday (March 27) against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Pelicans sign Larry Drew II to second 10-Day Contract

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has signed guard Larry Drew II to a second 10-day contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

DeMarcus Cousins offers to pay for Stephon Clark's funeral: report

New Orleans Pelicans star center DeMarcus Cousins reached out to cover the costs of the funeral for Stephon Clark, who was shot and killed by Sacramento police Sunday, according to the Sacramento Bee.

In Search of the Boogie: 610 Stompers



2017-18 Pelicans Dance Team Spotlight: Taylor



