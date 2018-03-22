Pelicans News Around the Web (03-22-2018)
Pelicans, Saints announce arrangements for Tom Benson visitation and funeral mass
Public visitation begins Wednesday at 10AM CT
Visitation for Pelicans owner Tom Benson
Scores turn out for joyful remembrance of Tom Benson's life
A visitation.
'A family': Saints, Pelicans fans from all walks of life pay respects to Tom Benson
They came wearing everything from dark suits to New Orleans Saints warm-up outfits and black-and-gold wigs.
Stalwart Gayle Benson spent more than 9 hours greeting visitors at Tom Benson's visitation
Gayle Benson spent most of her day greeting visitors at Notre Dame Seminary on Wednesday.
Five things to know about the Pelicans on March 21, 2018
It was a very fruitful Tuesday for the Pelicans, and not just because they won.
Behind the Numbers presented by HUB International: Pacers at Pelicans (3/21/18)
A look at three key numbers related to Wednesday’s game at the Smoothie King Center between Indiana and New Orleans (7 p.m., Fox Sports New Orleans, WRNO 99.5 FM)
Game 72: Pelicans-Pacers Postgame Quotes 3-21-18
Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry
Game 72: Pelicans vs Pacers 3-21-18
Postgame recap: Pelicans 96, Pacers 92
Pelicans (42-30), Pacers (41-31)
GAME RECAP: Pelicans 96, Pacers 92
Pelicans ease past Pacers with 96-92 win Wednesday at a sleepy Smoothie King Center
Feel free to blame the roof.
NBA playoff picture: Pelicans receive boost from losses by Thunder, Jazz
The New Orleans Pelicans finally got to see a few of the other teams in the Western Conference playoff race take a loss Tuesday night (March 20).
Pelicans relying on veteran leadership for playoff push
At the start of one of the most important stretches of the season, an unrelenting three games in three consecutive days, the New Orleans Pelicans began that run without guard Jrue Holiday due to illness.
Anthony Davis takes over in the 4th, leads Pelicans to third straight win
There weren't many points to go around Wednesday night (March 21), but the New Orleans Pelicans managed to score just enough to pull out the win.
Pelicans finding different ways to succeed as fatigue begins to set in
The New Orleans Pelicans and the Indiana Pacers were entangled in a rock fight for much of Wednesday night (March 21).
Pelicans vs. Pacers Postgame: Anthony Davis 3-21-18
Anthony Davis cherishes role as honorary pallbearer for Tom Benson
Anthony Davis was asked to be one of the honorary pallbearers at the funeral of former New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Tom Benson, who died last week.
Pelicans vs. Pacers Postgame: E'Twaun Moore 3-21-18
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday expected to play Wednesday vs. Pacers
The New Orleans Pelicans backcourt will be back intact Wednesday (March 21).
Pelicans vs. Pacers Postgame: Head Coach Alvin Gentry 3-21-18
2017-18 Pelicans Dance Team Spotlight: Rachel
Halftime Performance: Rumba Buena
Pelicans Dance Team Performance 03-20-18
Mini Drummers Performance 03-20-18