Pelicans News Around the Web (03-21-2018)

Five things to know about the Pelicans on March 20, 2018

Week 23 of the NBA schedule is as busy as it gets for New Orleans (40-30) over the next few days, with the Pelicans hosting an extremely rare back-to-back-back from Tuesday through Thursday, followed by a Saturday game at Houston.

Game 71: Pelicans vs. Mavericks 3/20/18



GAME RECAP: Pelicans 115, Mavericks 105



Game 71: Pelicans-Mavericks Postgame Quotes 3-20-18

Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry

NBA playoff picture: Pelicans drop to No. 7 after Spurs beat Warriors

Even on their day off, the New Orleans Pelicans found themselves slipping in the Western Conference standings once again Monday night (March 19).

With Jrue Holiday out, Anthony Davis scores 37 as Pelicans beat Mavericks

Jrue Holiday has spent more time on the floor than any other New Orleans Pelicans player this season, but he sat out Tuesday's game (March 20) with flu-like symptoms.

Pelicans' Rajon Rondo, Ian Clark pick up the slack with Jrue Holiday out

No team ever wants to see one of its top players sidelined, especially during the most critical portion of the season.

No Jrue, no issue: Without Holiday, Pelicans begin grueling stretch by beating Mavericks

No Jrue Holiday. No problem.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Indiana Pacers: How to watch, TV, streaming info

The New Orleans Pelicans will be hosting the Indiana Pacers Wednesday night (March 21) at Smoothie King Center.

Pelicans Shootaround: Ian Clark 3-20-18



Pelicans vs. Mavericks Postgame: Ian Clark 3-20-18



Anthony Davis Scores 37 vs. Mavericks | March 20, 2018



Pelicans vs. Mavericks Postgame: Anthony Davis 3-20-18



Dunk Of The Night: Anthony Davis



'He's got a bad case of the flu': Jrue Holiday (illness) out Tuesday vs. Dallas

Jrue Holiday, the New Orleans Pelicans top perimeter defender and second-leading scorer, missed Tuesday's 115-105 win against the lowly Dallas Mavericks because of an illness, the team announced before the game.

Pelicans vs. Mavericks Postgame: Alvin Gentry 3-20-18



2017-18 Pelicans Dance Team Spotlight: Megan



Game 71: Pelicans Entertainment 3-20-18



