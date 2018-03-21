Pelicans News Around the Web (03-21-2018)
Five things to know about the Pelicans on March 20, 2018
Week 23 of the NBA schedule is as busy as it gets for New Orleans (40-30) over the next few days, with the Pelicans hosting an extremely rare back-to-back-back from Tuesday through Thursday, followed by a Saturday game at Houston.
Game 71: Pelicans vs. Mavericks 3/20/18
GAME RECAP: Pelicans 115, Mavericks 105
Game 71: Pelicans-Mavericks Postgame Quotes 3-20-18
Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry
NBA playoff picture: Pelicans drop to No. 7 after Spurs beat Warriors
Even on their day off, the New Orleans Pelicans found themselves slipping in the Western Conference standings once again Monday night (March 19).
With Jrue Holiday out, Anthony Davis scores 37 as Pelicans beat Mavericks
Jrue Holiday has spent more time on the floor than any other New Orleans Pelicans player this season, but he sat out Tuesday's game (March 20) with flu-like symptoms.
Pelicans' Rajon Rondo, Ian Clark pick up the slack with Jrue Holiday out
No team ever wants to see one of its top players sidelined, especially during the most critical portion of the season.
No Jrue, no issue: Without Holiday, Pelicans begin grueling stretch by beating Mavericks
No Jrue Holiday. No problem.
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Indiana Pacers: How to watch, TV, streaming info
The New Orleans Pelicans will be hosting the Indiana Pacers Wednesday night (March 21) at Smoothie King Center.
Jrue Holiday will miss Tuesday's game vs. Mavericks due to illness
Pelicans will be without starting guard Jrue Holiday (illness) on Tuesday as New Orleans hosts the Mavericks at the Smoothie King Center.
Jrue Holiday to miss Tuesday's game vs. Dallas with flu-like symptoms
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday will miss Tuesday's game (March 20) against the Dallas Mavericks with flu-like symptoms, a source told NOLA.com l The Times-Picayune.
'He's got a bad case of the flu': Jrue Holiday (illness) out Tuesday vs. Dallas
Jrue Holiday, the New Orleans Pelicans top perimeter defender and second-leading scorer, missed Tuesday's 115-105 win against the lowly Dallas Mavericks because of an illness, the team announced before the game.
