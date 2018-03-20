Pelicans News Around the Web (03-20-2018)

Five things to know about the Pelicans on March 19, 2018

New Orleans (40-30) defeated Boston (47-23) 108-89 in the Smoothie King Center on Sunday, March 18.

Pelicans Weekly TV Guide: Week of March 19

NEW ORLEANS – The Pelicans will take on the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday (3/20). The game will be aired on FOX Sports New Orleans.

Pelicans' Posts: Week of March 12



Banking on the bench: Pelicans will need reserves more than during back-to-back-to-back

Any time Anthony Davis retreats to the bench, the New Orleans Pelicans find themselves in a critical situation.

Where the Pelicans stand in NBA playoff picture after win against Celtics

The New Orleans Pelicans were starting to slip in the Western Conference standings, but they got back on track Sunday (March 18) with a 108-89 win over the Boston Celtics at the Smoothie King Center.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Dallas Mavericks: How to watch, TV, streaming info

The New Orleans Pelicans begin their stretch of three games in three nights with Tuesday night's contest (March 20) against the Dallas Mavericks at Smoothie King Center.

3 games, 3 nights: Pelicans prepare for rare homestand with playoffs in the balance

Anthony Davis and Jrue Holiday haven't spent much time on the bench this season.

Frank Jackson Medical Update

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that guard Frank Jackson underwent successful scar tissue removal, debridement and injection to his right foot.

Dominant stretch vaults Anthony Davis into MVP conversation

New Orleans lost half of its All-Star big-man duo, then lost five of the first six games without DeMarcus Cousins.

Solomon Hill on his Pelicans season debut: 'I felt way better than I thought I would'

After being limited by injury for 11 months, Solomon Hill kept waiting for it to hit him that he was finally back on the court Sunday (March 18).

Pelicans Dance Team Second Half Performance 03-18-18



Halftime Performance: In the Stairwell 03-18-18



Pelicans Dance Team First Half Performance 03-18-18



