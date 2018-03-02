Pelicans News Around the Web (03-2-2018)

Five things to know about the Pelicans on Mar. 1, 2018

The Pelicans won on San Antonio's home floor for just the fifth time in 29 visits, extending the win streak to seven.

Kushner: Pelicans' recent surge came out of nowhere — so make sure to enjoy it

Don’t be ashamed.

Anthony Davis Named Western Conference Player of the Month

NEW ORLEANS – The NBA announced earlier today that Anthony Davis was named the Western Conference Player of the Month for games played in February.

Nikola Mirotic enjoying Pelicans’ success as he settles into new home

Watch Nikola Mirotic swish a deep three-pointer or position his 6-foot-10 frame to deftly box out an opposing player for a rebound, and you might think Mirotic was a basketball prodigy, someone who excelled at the game at an extremely early age.

