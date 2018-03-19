Pelicans News Around the Web (03-19-2018)

Five things to know about the Pelicans on March 18, 2018

New Orleans (39-30) hosts Boston (47-22) at 5 p.m. in the Smoothie King Center.

Behind the Numbers presented by HUB International: Celtics at Pelicans (3/18/18)

A look at three key numbers related to Sunday’s game at the Smoothie King Center between Boston and New Orleans (5 p.m., Fox Sports New Orleans, WRNO 99.5 FM)

Game 70: Pelicans vs. Celtics 3/18/18



Postgame recap: Pelicans 108, Celtics 89

Pelicans (40-30), Celtics (47-23)

Postgame recap: Rockets 107, Pelicans 101

Rockets (55-14), Pelicans (39-30)

GAME RECAP: Pelicans 108, Celtics 89



Game 70: Pelicans-Celtics Postgame Quotes 3-18-18

Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry

Pelicans' big men dominate shorthanded Boston Celtics

Anthony Davis has been a one-man wrecking crew for the New Orleans Pelicans' frontcourt since star center DeMarcus Cousins went down with a season-ending Achilles injury.

Pelicans vs. Celtics Postgame: Cheick Diallo 3-18-18



Wakanda Forever: Cheick Diallo providing energy, laughs for Pelicans

Whenever the New Orleans Pelicans see Cheick Diallo rise up to dunk, they know it's about to be showtime.

On-Court Postgame Interview: Anthony Davis vs. Celtics



Anthony Davis Scores 34 vs. Celtics | March 18, 2018



Pelicans vs. Celtics Postgame: Anthony Davis 3-18-18



Pelicans vs Celtics Postgame: Solomon Hill 3-18-18



Alvin Gentry: Solomon Hill may make season debut Sunday vs. Boston

New Orleans Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said before Saturday's game (March 17) against the Houston Rockets that injured forward Solomon Hill could be making his season debut Sunday (March 18) against the Boston Celtics.

Solomon Hill makes season debut vs. Celtics, his first NBA action in 11 months

Solomon Hill required 11 months.

Pelicans' Solomon Hill gets birthday gift to remember

Solomon Hill got the best birthday gift he could've imagined Sunday (March 18).

Pelicans vs. Celtics Postgame: Head Coach Alvin Gentry 3-18-18



Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry fined $15,000 for public criticism of officiating, NBA announces

New Orleans Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry was fined $15,000 for public criticism of officiating following Saturday's 107-101 loss to the Houston Rockets, the NBA announced Sunday afternoon.

New Orleans Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry was fined $15,000 for public criticism of officials following the team's 107-101 loss Saturday (March 17) to the Houston Rockets, the NBA announced Sunday.

New Orleans Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry went on an epic tirade after Saturday's 107-101 loss to the Houston Rockets on Saturday night (March 17) about how star forward Anthony Davis "never gets a call" from officials.

New Orleans Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry went on an epic rant after his team's 107-101 loss to the Houston Rockets on Saturday night (March 17) at the Smoothie King Center, complaining about the calls that went the way of Houston guard James Harden and the ones that didn't go the way of Pelicans forward Anthony Davis.

Game 70: Pelicans Entertainment 3-18-18



