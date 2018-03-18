Pelicans News Around the Web (03-18-2018)

Moment of Silence for Tom Benson



Saints and Pelicans President Dennis Lauscha remembers Tom Benson



Behind the Numbers presented by HUB International: Rockets at Pelicans (3/17/18)

A look at three key numbers related to Saturday’s game at the Smoothie King Center between Houston and New Orleans (6 p.m., Fox Sports New Orleans, WRNO 99.5 FM)

Game 69: Pelicans vs Rockets 3-17-18



Postgame recap: Rockets 107, Pelicans 101

Rockets (55-14), Pelicans (39-30)

Pelicans Highlights vs. Houston Rockets - 3/17/18



Game 69: Pelicans-Rockets Postgame Quotes 3-17-18

Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry

Pelicans drop to No. 8 in the West after loss to Rockets: Recap



Pelicans fall to Houston Rockets, pick up 4th loss in last 5 games

It was an emotional night for the New Orleans Pelicans in their first game at Smoothie King Center since the death of owner Tom Benson.

Pelicans' frustrations with referees, losing boil over after loss to Rockets

Alvin Gentry didn't care about getting a fine Saturday night (March 17).

New Orleans Pelicans vs Boston Celtics: How to watch, TV, streaming info

The New Orleans Pelicans have lost four of their last five games, but they're hoping to turn things around after playing the Boston Celtics at Smoothie King Center Sunday night (March 18)

Pelicans vs Rockets Postgame: Jrue Holiday 03-17-18



AD receives the Kia Player of the Month Award



Pelicans vs Rockets Postgame: Anthony Davis 03-17-18



Solomon Hill's return possible Sunday, Alvin Gentry says; Frank Jackson unlikely to play in 2017-18

New Orleans Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said starting small forward Solomon Hill's return from a torn hamstring is possible Sunday against the Boston Celtics, the second leg of the Pelicans' five-game homestand from Saturday to Thursday.

Alvin Gentry: Solomon Hill may make season debut Sunday vs. Boston

New Orleans Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said before Saturday's game (March 17) against the Houston Rockets that injured forward Solomon Hill could be making his season debut Sunday (March 18) against the Boston Celtics.

Rajon Rondo to sit Saturday vs. Houston Rockets

New Orleans Pelicans point guard Rajon Rondo will miss Saturday night's game (March 17) against the Houston Rockets for rest.

Watch Alvin Gentry's epic rant following Pelicans' loss to Houston

New Orleans Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry usually bites his tongue when he's asked about questionable calls after games, but he went off Saturday (March 17), following the New Orleans team's 107-101 loss to the Houston Rockets.

