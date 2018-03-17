Pelicans News Around the Web (03-17-2018)

Half of his sporting empire, Pelicans express gratitude for Tom Benson's caring relationship between owner, players

Other than grief, the overwhelming reaction of owner Tom Benson’s death within the New Orleans Pelicans organization is gratitude, for rescuing and reviving professional basketball in a city thriving on football.

Read more »

Fans Honor and Remember Tom Benson



Read more »

Pelicans, Saints announce arrangements for Tom Benson visitation and funeral mass



Read more »

Fans hold impromptu second line to honor Tom Benson



Read more »

Anthony Davis: 'I'm forever indebted' to Tom Benson for his kindness, generosity

The New Orleans Pelicans brought together first Tom Benson and then Anthony Davis in 2012, and they developed a special relationship throughout the past six years.

Read more »

DeMarcus Cousins on Tom Benson: 'You always made sure my family and I were good'

Many members of the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans have expressed their sorrow behind the loss of owner Tom Benson, who passed away at the age of 90 on Thursday.

Read more »

Mickey Loomis: Tom Benson 'gave me an opportunity when a lot of others might not have'

Mickey Loomis, general manager of the New Orleans Saints, didn't have much time to mourn the death of longtime team owner Tom Benson.

Read more »

Read Gayle Benson's open letter to New Orleans Saints, Pelicans fans

New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson released an open letter to fans Friday (March 16) in the wake of the death of her husband, Tom Benson, who died Thursday (March 15) at the age of 90 after a month-long bout with pneumonia.

Read more »

Gayle Benson's message to Pelicans: 'Everything here's going to be fine'

Once news of Tom Benson's death was announced, several members of the New Orleans Pelicans made sure to reach out to his wife, Gayle, to send their condolences.

Read more »

Half of his sporting empire, Pelicans express gratitude for Tom Benson's caring relationship between owner, players

Other than grief, the overwhelming reaction of owner Tom Benson’s death within the New Orleans Pelicans organization is gratitude, for rescuing and reviving professional basketball in a city thriving on football.

Read more »

Saints, Pelicans owner Gayle Benson: 'We will move forward successfully together'

The New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans released a single statement Friday afternoon from Tom Benson's wife and the professional franchises' new owner, Gayle Benson.

Read more »

Pelicans players, NBA react to the passing of Pelicans owner Tom Benson

Several Pelicans players and NBA teams took to social media to offer their condolences and share their memories of late Pelicans owner Tom Benson. Benson passed away on Thursday, March 15 at the age of 90.

Read more »

Pelicans' 5 games in 6 nights will be 'something we've never seen before'

The NBA regular season tends to wear most teams down at some point, but the New Orleans Pelicans are about to be tested like no other team has been this year.

Read more »

The final push: Pelicans embark on most hectic, critical week of season beginning Saturday vs. Rockets

Time has run out.

Read more »

Pelicans Practice: Jrue Holiday 3-16-18



Read more »

Pelicans Practice: Head Coach Alvin Gentry 3-16-18



Read more »