Pelicans News Around the Web (03-15-2018)

Five things to know about the Pelicans on March 14, 2018

New Orleans (39-28) came up with a needed victory Tuesday, coming from behind in the final minutes to overtake Charlotte by a 119-115 margin.

Read more »

Pelicans begin pivotal stretch of schedule in San Antonio on Thursday

SAN ANTONIO – Given the tightness and corresponding daily fluctuations of the Western Conference playoff race, New Orleans third-year head coach Alvin Gentry has said often recently that he won't be surprised if matters still aren’t settled until April 11, the final day of the regular season.

Read more »

Pelicans Road Trip Preview: San Antonio



Read more »

Nikola Mirotic, Emeka Okafor settling in, filling roles left behind by DeMarcus Cousins' injury

Alvin Gentry might not have expected to talk about a few things Tuesday evening. The 2004 NBA draft surely had to be among of them.

Read more »

Pelicans to sign Larry Drew II to 10-day contract: source

The New Orleans Pelicans plan to sign guard Larry Drew II to a 10-day contract, a source confirmed Tuesday (March 14).

Read more »

Pelicans hoping to make history again vs. San Antonio Spurs

The last time the New Orleans Pelicans visited San Antonio, they pulled off something that hadn't been done in over 10 years.

Read more »

Outside the Paint: Rajon Rondo



Read more »

The Dwight Howard-Emeka Okafor rivalry is still alive and well

Around this time 14 years ago, Dwight Howard vs. Emeka Okafor was one of the most heated debates in NBA circles.

Read more »

2017-18 Pelicans Dance Team Spotlight: Kelsey



Read more »