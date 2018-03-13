Pelicans News Around the Web (03-13-2018)
Five things to know about the Pelicans on March 12, 2018
Utah (37-30) demonstrated why it’s been one of the NBA’s best teams in recent weeks, coming from behind in the second half to overtake New Orleans by a 116-99 margin Sunday.
Pelicans trying to make home court a little more of an advantage after two straight losses at Smoothie King Center
Alvin Gentry has a simple philosophy.
NBA power rankings: Rockets still on top; Pelicans drop to No. 9
1. Houston Rockets (52-14)
Jrue Holiday visits Audubon Zoo
How rare was Anthony Davis' 10-block triple-double vs. Utah?
New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis has been rewriting the history books on a nightly basis over the past few weeks. He did it again Sunday (March 11).
Okafor attends ACME Reading Time Out
Is Pelicans forward Solomon Hill getting closer to a return?
It has been a long road to recovery for New Orleans Pelicans forward Solomon Hill, and he finally might be approaching the finish line.
Audubon Service Project
2017-18 Pelicans Dance Team Spotlight: Jenny