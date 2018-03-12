Pelicans News Around the Web (03-12-2018)

Five things to know about the Pelicans on March 11, 2018

Anthony Davis is a game-time decision for Sunday’s 3 p.m. home game vs. Utah.

Behind the Numbers presented by HUB International: Jazz at Pelicans (3/11/18)

A look at three key numbers related to Sunday’s game at the Smoothie King Center between Utah and New Orleans (3 p.m., Fox Sports New Orleans, WRNO 99.5 FM)

Postgame recap: Jazz 116, Pelicans 99

Jazz (37-30), Pelicans (38-28)

Pelicans Highlights vs. Utah Jazz - 3/11/18



Game 66: Pelicans-Jazz Postgame Quotes 3-11-18

Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry

Anthony Davis' 10-block triple-double spoiled by surging Utah Jazz as New Orleans Pelicans fall 116-99

Anthony Davis was just about to blow out the candles, with his first career triple-double as a present waiting nearby.

Anthony Davis' first career triple-double not enough as Pelicans fall to Utah

Anthony Davis made history once again on Sunday (March 11), but it was Utah Jazz rookie Donovan Mitchell that was the star of the game.

Pelicans-Jazz Postgame: Alvin Gentry 3-11-18



Pelicans-Jazz Postgame: Anthony Davis 3-11-18



Anthony Davis on first career triple-double: 'We lost, so I don't really care'

Anthony Davis decided to throw a block party for his birthday. He chose the wrong team to invite.

Pelicans-Jazz Postgame: Ian Clark 3-11-18



Solomon Hill's return 'a possibility' for homestand beginning March 17, coach Alvin Gentry says

Four months ago, Solomon Hill said he would not have returned to Louisiana from a lengthy rehab process in Los Angeles if he didn’t think he would play this season.

Game 66: Pelicans Entertainment 03-11-18



