Pelicans News Around the Web (03-11-2018)

Anthony Davis will be game-time decision Sunday against Utah

Standing only a couple hundred feet from the local NFL team’s practice facility, New Orleans Pelicans third-year head coach Alvin Gentry used a football analogy Saturday to describe how much his team missed five-time All-Star forward Anthony Davis (ankle) in Friday’s 19-point home loss to Washington.

Read more »

Anthony Davis (left ankle) is a 'game-time decision' Sunday vs. Jazz, per Alvin Gentry

New Orleans Pelicans All-Star forward Anthony Davis will be a game-time decision for Sunday's 3 p.m. tipoff against the surging Utah Jazz, coach Alvin Gentry said Saturday.

Read more »

Anthony Davis considered a game-time decision Sunday vs. Utah

New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis missed the team's 116-97 loss to the Washington Wizards on Friday (March 9) with a left ankle sprain, but it appears that he's nearing a return.

Read more »